European stocks and U.S. equity futures edged lower on Tuesday while Asian shares slipped after earnings at the world’s biggest phone maker and at Google parent Alphabet disappointed investors. Treasuries rose with the dollar a day before the next Federal Reserve policy decision.

The Stoxx Europe 600 edged lower, led by declines in banks and miners, as futures on the S&P 500 also pointed to a soft open in New York. Tech stocks were poised to retreat following Alphabet’s worse-than-expected results after the Monday close, and after Korean giant Samsung Electronics posted profit that missed analysts’ recently reduced estimates. Equities in Hong Kong, South Korea and Australia stocks dropped, though trading was quieter than usual thanks to a holiday in Japan. Shares rose in Shanghai despite poor Chinese manufacturing data.

After a strong start to the year, many equity and bond markets appear to lack direction this week. Traders will be looking for signals from euro-zone GDP data on Tuesday, a Fed policy meeting on Wednesday and earnings reports from the likes of Apple, GE and McDonald’s.

Investors need to “be really focused on certain themes and certain sectors” now, Frank Benzimra, head of Asia equity strategy at Societe Generale SA in Hong Kong, said on Bloomberg Television. This time around, China’s stimulus isn’t lifting all boats. Consumer discretionary stocks are “one sector where I would buy the dip,” he added.

Meanwhile, the next round of trade talks between the U.S. and China will get under way this week with significant issues still unresolved, but with enforcement mechanisms “close to done,” according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Here are some notable events this week:

Companies reporting earnings include: Apple, GE, Pfizer, HSBC, Macquarie, Royal Dutch Shell and McDonald’s.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were due to begin a fresh round of trade talks in Beijing. China and the U.S. hope to seal a deal by early May.

Euro-zone GDP data is due on Tuesday.

The U.S. Fed’s rate decision is on Wednesday, while the Bank of England sets interest rates Thursday.

Friday brings the U.S. jobs report: non-farm payrolls are projected to rise by 187,000 in April. Economists expect an unemployment rate of 3.8 percent, with average hourly earnings growth picking up to 3.3 percent.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index fell 0.1 percent as of 8:11 a.m. London time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 0.1 percent.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.5 percent, the largest rise in more than a week.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index slipped 0.2 percent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index dropped 0.4 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 percent.

The euro strengthened by less than 0.05 percent.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index fell 0.2 percent.

The South Korean Won depreciated 0.8 percent to the weakest in more than two years.

Bonds

The yield on two-year Treasuries fell two basis points to 2.27 percent.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 2.51 percent.

Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at -0.04 percent.

Commodities

Gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,283.17 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2 percent to $63.63 a barrel.

LME copper fell 0.3 percent.

Iron ore rose 1.2 percent to $92.70 per metric ton, the highest in more than two weeks.

