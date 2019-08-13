A woman uses a smartphone to take a photograph of the illuminated Port of Busan in Busan, South Korea. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg

U.S. stocks rallied the most in two months and Treasuries tumbled after the Trump administration de-escalated its trade war with China. Oil surged and gold tumbled.

The S&P 500 Index surged as much as 2% after trade officials granted a grace period before tariffs take effect on a broad swath of consumer goods Americans shoppers covet at the holidays. Makers and sellers of consumer electronics, toys and apparel led the advance.

Apple surged more than 4% to pace gains among hardware makers

Best Buy rose the most in the S&P 500, while Target added 5%

Gap and L Brands jumped more than 7%; Hasbro surged 6%

Soybeans rose 1.5%, oil added 3.4%

Gold lost more than $50 an ounce from its high

The trade headlines sparked demand for risk assets that had been under pressure for more than a week as investors grew increasingly concerned the spat with China would slam global growth. Rising tension in Hong Kong and Argentina had added to the poor sentiment.

“This news creates a lot of this upside volatility,” said Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Robert W. Baird. “If the news is sustainable and indeed they are moving to a trade agreement, this is a very important development and we can go to new highs.”

Before the trade headlines landed, fresh inflation data that showed an unexpectedly hot reading, denting arguments for cutting interest rates and flattening the Treasury yield toward inversion. The spread between two- and 10-year yields hit the narrowest since 2007. The detente halted the bond rally, pushing the 10-year rate to 1.7%.

Some investors also remained cautious about the prospects for a trade truce as signs of the war’s impact grow. Singapore’s government cut its forecast for economic growth this year to almost zero. In Europe, Henkel was among the worst-performing stocks after missing quarterly profit estimates, which the detergents maker blamed on the trade conflict and a competitive retail environment.

“It’s an encouraging first steps but it’s difficult to speculate how far it will go,” Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at Oakbrook Investments. “We’ve certainly gotten into these situations before where the market believed we were headed toward a deal and then it was derailed by comments from various officials.”

Trump’s latest pivot on trade also helped ease nerves frayed by the turmoil in Hong Kong and Argentina. The South American nation’s peso tumbled anew amid rising concern the nation will default on its debt, while Hong Kong equities slumped after its airport canceled flights for a second day.

Here are some key events coming up:

Companies releasing results include China’s JD.com, Tencent and Alibaba; Cisco, Walmart and Nvidia of the U.S.; the U.K.’s Prudential; Australia’s Telstra; Europe’s Swisscom and brewer Carlsberg.

Wednesday brings data on China retail sales, industrial production and the jobless rate.

Thursday sees the release of U.S. jobless claims, industrial production and retail sales data.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 1.7% as of 10:45 a.m. New York time.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.7%.

Nasdaq Composite Index gained 2.1%, while the Nasdaq 100 Index rose 2.4%.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.6%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index decreased 1.4%.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index decreased 0.5%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced 0.2%.

The euro fell 0.2% at $1.1194.

The British pound was little changed at $1.2078.

The Japanese yen fell 1% to 106.35.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose four basis points to 1.68%.

The two-year rate rose six basis points to 1.64%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.59%.

Britain’s 10-year yield gained two basis points to 0.51%.

Commodities

Gold fell 0.6% to $1,507.20 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.4% to $56.22 a barrel.

