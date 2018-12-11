Stocks Trade Mixed; U.S. Futures Dip; Dollar Flat: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia traded mixed on Tuesday as investors weighed further discussions on trade between Washington and Beijing. The pound stayed lower after a slump in the wake of U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May delaying a critical vote on Brexit.

Benchmarks fell in Japan and were little changed elsewhere. India’s stocks fluctuated as traders took in the central bank governor’s surprise resignation and the implications for Prime Minister Narendra Modi of regional election results. Asian shares climbed from intraday lows after a statement saying Chinese Vice Premier Liu He discussed the timetable for trade talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin by phone. U.S. futures remained lower and Treasuries were little changed. European futures rose. The dollar drifted and the yen pared some of Monday’s losses.

“The message that you get from today’s action and from Thursday and Friday is that you should expect more of this going forward,” Alicia Levine, BNY Mellon Investment Management chief strategist, said on Bloomberg TV of trading in the U.S. “We are expecting volatility and we are expecting more large moves both to the upside and the downside,” she said.

Traders may need to steel themselves for the possibility of the U.K. leaving the European Union without a deal, adding to a litany of concerns that have frayed sentiment, chief among them simmering trade tensions and clarity on the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate path in 2019.

On the trade front, a bail decision is pending for the jailed chief financial officer of China’s Huawei Technologies Co. Her arrest last week roiled global markets by raising concerns over prospects for U.S.-China talks.

In India, assets tumbled at the open as investors reacted to the shock exit of the central bank Governor Urjit Patel. The rupee slumped as much as 1.6 percent before clawing back declines. Bonds erased losses and the S&P BSE Sensex gauge of stocks recovered from a loss of as much as 1.5 percent after news came in on a key state election.

Elsewhere, oil recovered slightly from its lowest in two weeks even as doubts grew about whether OPEC and its allies can deliver enough output cuts to head off a glut.

Here are some key events on the calendar this week:

The European Central Bank is set to cap asset purchases at its final policy meeting of 2018 on Thursday.

China industrial production, retail sales data for November is due Friday.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Japan’s Topix index fell 0.9 percent at the 3 p.m. close in Tokyo.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.4 percent after reaching a two-year low.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was little changed.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.4 percent. The S&P 500 Index rose 0.2 percent at the close of trading in New York Monday.

FTSE 100 Index futures rose 0.6 percent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific lost 0.3 percent.

Currencies

The Japanese yen rose 0.2 percent to 113.14 per dollar.

The offshore yuan traded up 0.2 percent to 6.8989 per dollar after dropping 0.4 percent.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro was at $1.1361.

The British pound rose 0.1 percent to $1.2567, near the weakest in almost 20 months, after sinking 1.3 percent.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries held at 2.85 percent.

Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose one basis point to 2.45 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate was little changed at $50.99 a barrel. It slid 3.1 percent Monday.

Gold added 0.2 percent to $1,246.97 an ounce.

