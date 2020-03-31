(Bloomberg) -- U.S. and European stock futures were mixed on Tuesday after equities in both markets climbed for the fourth session in five, as investors debated whether there’s ground for a sustained rally given the continued spread of the coronavirus.

The dollar rose a second day, and Treasuries climbed. In Asia, shares fell in Japan and Australia, while South Korea and Hong Kong pared gains. S&P 500 futures dipped, after hitting session highs on a stronger-than-anticipated China manufacturing index. Crude oil rose after a Monday slump. The yen sank as the end of Japan’s fiscal year brought positioning adjustments.

“We just don’t know how long the lockdown or stasis of the world economy is going to be,” said Toby Lawson, head of global markets at Societe Generale Securities Australia, told Bloomberg TV. “It would be very premature to say that we’ve seen the bottom.”

Global equities are on track to round out their worst quarter since the last three months of 2008 as investors grapple with the economic impact of the coronavirus spread. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump heeded advice from the government’s top doctors that re-opening the U.S. in two weeks risks greater loss of life and more U.S. states issued stay-at-home orders.

Traders continued to look for bright spots, such as in health-care companies that could produce products that help curb the outbreak. Johnson & Johnson jumped after the company said it would begin a $1 billion-plus effort with the U.S. government to make a vaccine against the virus.

In China, the official purchasing managers’ index rose to 52.0 this month. That’s up from a record low of 35.7 in February and above the 50 mark which signals improving conditions. Still, China’s bureau of statistics cautioned that the single-month data didn’t necessarily mean that economy has returned to normal level amid continuing coronavirus concerns.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 3:15 p.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index climbed 3.4% Monday.

Topix index fell 2.3%.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.7%.

MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.3%.

Currencies

The yen dipped 0.4% to 108.17 per dollar.

The offshore yuan added 0.2% to 7.1018 per dollar.

The euro was at $1.1021, down 0.2%.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell about four basis points to 0.68%.

Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell two basis points to 0.76%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude surged 6.1% to $21.30 a barrel. It fell 5.7% in the previous session.

Gold slipped 0.4% to $1,615.77 an ounce.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018