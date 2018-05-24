The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

Employees work at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), operated by Japan Exchange Group Inc. (JPX), in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. Japan’s Topix index capped its best annual performance since 2013, though it ended the last trading day of the year lower as some investors adjusted their positions in thin trading before the New Year holidays.

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks fell after President Donald Trump called off his planned June summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un because of the “tremendous anger and open hostility” in recent statements from Pyongyang. Gold posted its biggest gain in a month and Treasuries rose with the yen as investors moved into safe-haven assets.

The S&P 500 Index and Dow Jones Industrial Average sank following the release of Trump’s letter to the North Korean government, which heightened concerns that geopolitical turmoil may upend global growth, particularly as a China trade deal looks less likely. Stocks had been mixed at the open as investors reacted to an increasingly dicey global trade outlook after the Trump administration threatened to impose tariffs on imported cars trucks for “national security” purposes.

“Today you had a host of headlines, one having to do with trade and others having to do with North Korea,” said Quincy Krosby, the chief market strategist at Prudential Financial Inc. “You see money going into the Treasury market and money going into gold. You would not have gold being a safe haven trade if it was just about trade. That’s typically related to geopolitical issues. The question for the market is, are there going to be more headlines like this?”

Energy stocks paced the losses as crude plunged after Russia’s energy minister reiterated that OPEC and its partners will discuss phasing out supply curbs when they meet next month. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gave up an earlier advance as carmakers took a hit. Turkey’s lira resumed its slump as traders weighed whether an emergency rate hike was enough to stem losses.

It’s been a challenging week for investors, who’ve been forced to navigate escalating geopolitical and trade risks, from Trump’s decision to back away from an agreement with China to North Korea warning of a “nuclear-to-nuclear showdown.” Questions are swirling around the Italian populist government’s economic policies, while Brexit negotiations loom large over British assets.

“As earnings season subsides, investors will be turning their attention to the re-emergence of geopolitical uncertainty,” said Matthew Miskin, market strategist at John Hancock Investments. “This choppy market environment appears to not be going away anytime soon.”

Meanwhile, emerging-market currencies rose despite the lira move, and developing-nation stocks were steady. The euro strengthened after falling to a six-month low.

These are some key events to watch this week:

Thursday sees the Bank of England Markets Forum at Bloomberg London. Speakers include BOE Governor Mark Carney and New York Fed President William Dudley.

At the St. Petersburg Forum Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde, and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe participate on a panel moderated by Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait.

Also Friday, European Union finance ministers discuss the latest on Brexit talks, in Brussels.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was down 0.5 percent as of 11:46 a.m. in New York.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 0.5.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index sank 0.9 percent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index added 0.1 percent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.1 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.1 percent.

The euro gained 0.3 percent to $1.1727.

The British pound jumped 0.2 percent to $1.3375, the largest climb in more than five weeks.

The Japanese yen advanced 0.8 percent to 109.18 per dollar.

The Turkish lira sank 3.7 percent to 4.7452 per dollar, the weakest on record with the largest tumble in almost two years.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped three basis points to 2.966 percent.

Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 0.469 percent, the lowest since January.

Britain’s 10-year yield fell four basis points to 1.397 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 1 percent to $71.09 a barrel.

Gold advanced 0.9 percent to $1,305.31 an ounce.

