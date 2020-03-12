(Bloomberg) --

Switzerland’s highest court recommended that all of its public hearings be postponed until further notice as the alpine nation’s judiciary joins judges around the globe weighing drastic measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Two public hearings on March 12 and 19th have already been delayed on that basis, a spokesman for the Swiss Federal Court in Lausanne said Thursday.

The recommendation, which also suggests that cases that do continue move behind closed doors, comes as courts around Europe and Asia postpone hearings and delay some trials. Italy, one of the worst hit countries, has delayed all but the most urgent cases until after March 22. Vietnam totally shut its courts.

The Swiss canton of Ticino, which borders Italy, has declared a state of emergency and Switzerland may follow suit, national broadcaster SRF reported earlier Thursday, citing remarks from a Swiss federal health official. Italy has suffered the most deaths from coronavirus of any country outside China and more than 65,000 Italians commute into Ticino daily.

A final decision about timing of the Swiss cases rests with the presidents of the individual federal tribunal located across the country.

While it’s the most senior tribunal in the country, the Swiss Federal Court holds only 50-60 hearings and trials in public, a small fraction of the 8,000 cases it handles in a given year. Switzerland also has a federal administrative court but those proceedings are not typically of public interest.

A spokeswoman for the Swiss Federal Criminal Court, based in Ticino, wasn’t immediately available to comment on how that state of emergency has affected court proceedings there.

Other countries have also taken action to cut the activities in their courts as a way to stop the spread of the virus.

Vietnam’s government ordered all courts to suspend trials through March because of the outbreak, the Supreme People’s Court said in a directive posted on its website. No visitors to the courts will be allowed and no documents will be received, according to the directive.

In Italy, the legal system has been shut down, with all court hearings suspended nationwide until March 22 under a government decree drawn up by Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede.

There will be a case-by-case evaluation of civil and criminal proceedings to decide which should be postponed until after May 31, and which will have to go ahead, newspaper La Repubblica reported last week. Much of the court staff is working from home.

In the U.S., courts are also trying to continue with some cases that are priorities, and postponing others.

On Tuesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James said a trial against opioid manufacturers and distributors scheduled to start March 20 will be delayed due to “abundance of caution” over the risk of infections.

State court Judge Jerry Garguilo will reconvene the sides on April 14 to set a new start date.

