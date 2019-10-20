(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland’s Greens were on course to be the big gainers in Sunday’s parliamentary election, while the anti-immigrant party looked poised to suffer a setback.

The Swiss People’s Party (SVP) clinched 26.3% of the vote but saw its margin of victory diminish versus four years ago, as voters prioritized the environment. The Green party received 12.7% of votes, and the Green Liberal Party 7.6%, according to a projection for broadcaster SRF. Polls had predicted that outcome.

Unlike four years ago, when voters were reacting to the European refugee crisis, climate change was top of the agenda this year.

There have been demonstrations across Switzerland, inspired by teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg’s protests. It’s a trend evident elsewhere in Europe to, with the Greens getting voted back into Austria’s parliament last month.

Yet even with the SVP on the back foot, the result of Sunday’s ballot is unlikely to mean a dramatic shift in the direction of Swiss politics.

In Switzerland’s consensus-based system, the members of cabinet take turns serving as president, so there’s no coalition-building like in neighboring Germany.

Another reason is because the public gets a direct say on topics ranging from taxation to immigration via plebiscites several times a year.

The SVP has an anti-immigration measure in the pipeline, which may come up for a vote in 2020. There’s also a corporate responsibility initiative on the horizon, which would require Swiss companies to adhere to maintaining certain ethical standards when operating abroad.

(Updates with detail.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Catherine Bosley in Zurich at cbosley1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Fergal O'Brien at fobrien@bloomberg.net, Jan Dahinten

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram