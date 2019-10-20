(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland’s environmentalists were on course for a historic result, while the anti-immigrant party was poised to suffer a setback in Sunday’s parliamentary election.

Despite clinching 25.6% of the ballots, the euro-skeptic Swiss People’s Party (SVP) was set to lose 11 seats in the 200-member lower house of parliament as its margin of victory diminished versus four years ago, according to a projection for broadcaster SRF.

With voters prioritizing climate concerns, the Green party and the Green Liberal Party were on track to gain a combined 24 seats. Polls had predicted that outcome.

Unlike four years ago, when voters were reacting to the European refugee crisis, climate change was top of the agenda this year, a trend evident across Europe.

“I’m completely overwhelmed. It’s a very strong shift that we didn’t anticipate like this,” Green party President Regula Rytz said on SRF television.

There have been demonstrations in various cities in Switzerland, inspired by teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg’s protests, and in Austria the Greens got voted back into parliament last month.

Yet even with the SVP on the back foot, Sunday’s ballot is unlikely to mean a dramatic shift in the direction of Swiss politics.

“Of course I am not satisfied today. At minus 11 seats, we can’t be satisfied,” SVP President Albert Roesti told SRF. “On the other hand we are by far the strongest party at more than 25%. Despite months of discussions in the media about climate change, one in four voters believed us.”

The result echoes that of 2011, when the Greens experienced an increase in popularity in the wake of the nuclear accident in Fukushima, Japan, and the SVP’s popularity slipped.

Yet the party, spearheaded by wealthy former Justice Minister Christoph Blocher, came back stronger than ever, clinching victory in a divisive 2014 anti-immigration plebiscite and recording its best-ever result in the 2015 parliamentary election.

The SVP has another anti-immigration measure in the pipeline, which could come up for a national vote in 2020.

Moreover, in Switzerland’s consensus-based system, the members of cabinet take turns serving as president, so there’s no coalition-building like in neighboring Germany.

SVP lawmaker Adrian Amstutz dismissed the Green’s victory as “hype.”

“It’ll correct itself,” he said.

