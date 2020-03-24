This content was published on March 24, 2020 11:13 AM

(Bloomberg) --

A Swiss luxury hotelier started a “Covid-19 Service” offering wealthy clients high-end quarantine apartments with meal delivery and medical services, including virus tests.

Quarantine apartments in Zurich, Zug and Lucerne are available for about 200 Swiss francs to 800 Swiss francs ($822) a day, Alexander Hübner, the co-founder and chief executive officer of Le Bijou Hotel & Resort Management AG, said in an interview.

Hübner said Le Bijou has also partnered with a private Swiss health-care service to offer guests twice daily nurse visits for an additional 800 francs a day or even an in-room virus test for 500 francs. The business hasn’t provided any tests yet, he said.

Since launching last week, the company has recorded five bookings for the new Covid-19 service. Le Bijou has 42 units altogether, and about half are occupied by guests at the moment, he said.

All units are able to operate without staff, including for check in, so clients have the option to remain fully isolated.

“They don’t need to shake hands with anyone,” Hübner said.

Like most service industries, hotels have been devastated by government-ordered shutdowns of restaurants, tourist activities and large gatherings. Hübner said he started the Covid-19 service as a way to continue generating income during the crisis.

