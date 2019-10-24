(Bloomberg) -- Technology shares led gains in U.S. stocks as investors assessed a raft of corporate earnings against the backdrop of a global economic slowdown. The pound fell.

The S&P 500 Index traded above the 3,000 level, approaching its all-time high. Microsoft Corp. jumped after earnings beat expectations, while a positive outlook from Lam Research Corp. spurred a surge in chipmakers. Tesla Inc. soared after posting a surprise profit. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell as 3M Co.’s results showed the downturn continued to hobble the manufacturer. Twitter Inc. tumbled on a disappointing forecast.

Read: With Record in Grasp, Tech Has Become S&P 500’s Biggest Problem

Investors also watched the latest developments in the ongoing trade dispute. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence criticized China’s actions against protesters in Hong Kong while calling for greater engagement between the world’s two biggest economies. The Asian nation aims to buy at least $20 billion of agricultural products in a year if it signs a partial trade deal, people familiar with the matter said.

Elsewhere, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s bid for a snap election on Dec. 12 was up in the air after his opponents said they want to rule out a no-deal Brexit first. The pound held losses. The European Central Bank kept monetary stimulus unchanged in the final meeting of Mario Draghi’s presidency.

More on earnings:

PayPal Holdings Inc. reported earnings that beat estimates, sparking a stock rally.

Comcast Corp.’s profit topped forecasts amid an increase in internet subscribers.

Ford Motor Co. slumped after the company cut its full-year forecast by $500 million.

EBay Inc. slipped after giving a revenue forecast that fell short of analysts’ estimates.

Xilinx Inc.’s outlook trailed expectations, in part because of the blacklist against Huawei Technologies Co.

After the close of regular trading, Amazon.com Inc., Intel Corp. and Visa Inc. are due to report results.

“For the most part, the forward guidance has not been as negative as some had expected,” said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA. “Not a stellar earnings season so far, but nothing to really scare investors about an upcoming recession.”

With the earnings season, investors are getting numerous chances to see how corporations are withstanding the effects of trade tension, slowing growth and Brexit. Two key measures of U.S. business investment posted declines that were worse than analysts expected in September. Other data indicated consumers are still healthy enough to keep spending and driving growth.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% to 3,008.82 as of 3:31 p.m. New York time.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.7%.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.6%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 0.4%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.2%.

The euro decreased 0.2% to $1.1107.

The British pound dipped 0.4% to $1.2855.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1% to 108.63 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced less than one basis point to 1.77%.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to -0.40%.

Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 0.625%.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index advanced 0.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.3% to $56.12 a barrel.

Gold added 0.7% to $1,505.50 an ounce.

--With assistance from Adam Haigh, Vassilis Karamanis, Yakob Peterseil and Samuel Potter.

To contact the reporters on this story: Rita Nazareth in New York at rnazareth@bloomberg.net;Claire Ballentine in New York at cballentine@bloomberg.net;Vildana Hajric in New York at vhajric1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jeremy Herron at jherron8@bloomberg.net, Rita Nazareth

