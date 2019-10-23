This content was published on October 23, 2019 8:37 AM

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks trimmed losses in Europe alongside American equity-index futures as investors plowed through mixed earnings reports for reasons to be optimistic on global economic growth. U.S. and European sovereign bonds advanced.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index recovered much of its dip at the open as gains in energy companies partly offset a sell-off in technology shares sparked by semiconductor giant Texas Instruments’ fourth-quarter forecast that was below every analyst estimate. Swiss industrial giant ABB advanced after posting order growth in some regions and units, while Swedbank and Heineken declined after lackluster results.

Contracts on the three main U.S. equity indexes bounced back as traders decided earlier declines were overdone. Equities were mixed in Asia, where Hong Kong underperformed after the Financial Times reported the Chinese government is drafting a plan to replace Chief Executive Carrie Lam. The pound fluctuated as the European Union considers granting another delay to the Brexit deadline.

A patch of mixed earnings has investors favoring bonds over stocks as they wait out the torrent of results still due this week, from Ford and Daimler to Microsoft and Boeing. In Europe, eyes are turning to Brussels, where an EU agreement to delay Brexit may lead to U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeking an early election.

Elsewhere, crude oil resumed its decline on indications U.S. inventories expanded for a sixth week, the longest run of gains in almost a year. Gold gained for a second day.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Earnings season is in full swing with companies reporting including: Microsoft, Caterpillar, Amazon.com, Daimler and Kia Motors.

Thursday brings monetary policy decisions from the European Central Bank and Bank Indonesia.

U.S. factory orders for business equipment will provide a look into the strength of capital investment in September. The figures will show to what extent the latest tranche of tariffs on China and others is impacting investment decisions.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index decreased 0.2% as of 9:24 a.m. London time.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index fell 0.1%.

France’s CAC 40 Index dipped 0.4%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 0.8%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.1%.

The British pound was little changed.

The euro was little changed at $1.1124.

The Turkish lira strengthened 0.4% to 5.7869 per dollar.

The Japanese yen appreciated 0.1% to 108.37 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell two basis points to 1.75%.

Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 0.664%.

Italy’s 10-year yield decreased two basis points to 0.902%.

New Zealand’s 10-year yield dipped five basis points to 1.291%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 0.6% to $54.17 a barrel.

Gold rose 0.4% to $1,493.43 an ounce.

Iron ore climbed 0.4% to $83.92 per metric ton.

