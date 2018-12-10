Tech Shares Advance as Pound Sinks on Brexit Chaos: Markets Wrap

A pedestrian is reflected in an electronic stock board outside a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Japan’s blue-chip Nikkei 225 Stock Average entered a correction as the nation’s shares posted the biggest decline since November 2016, following U.S. peers lower amid rising concern that inflation will force interest rates higher. Photographer: Noriko Hayashi/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities rebounded from a sharp sell-off to climb higher, led by technology shares. The pound tumbled as traders took a grim view of the outlook for the U.K. after Theresa May delayed a crucial Brexit vote.

The S&P 500 Index reversed a loss of almost 2 percent to nudge higher as Facebook Inc. and Microsoft Corp. gained. The dollar jumped while oil tumbled. Auto companies led the retreat in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index as concern about the strength of China’s economy lingered.

Investors found an excuse to buy the dip Monday after the S&P 500 posted its worst week since March. Traders may need to steel themselves for the possibility of the U.K. leaving the European Union without a deal, another worry amid already fragile sentiment in financial markets and lingering trade-war fears. But for now, traders were happy to buy tech.

“Tech is running this market; it’s unbelievable,” Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded “The Sevens Report” market newsletter, said in an interview.

U.K. Prime Minister May postponed a key parliamentary Brexit vote rather than risk a bruising defeat, and wouldn’t commit to a new date for a vote. The EU Court of Justice said that Britain could unilaterally choose to change tack and stay in the union, while European Council President Donald Tusk made clear the deal would not be renegotiated.

Elsewhere, Asian stocks fell. India’s rupee weakened as exit polls showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party was set for tight electoral contests in key states and as the central bank governor, Urjit Patel, resigned. Oil erased some of Friday’s rally triggered by OPEC and its allies agreeing on production cuts. Emerging-market shares and currencies fell.

Here are some key events on the calendar this week:

The European Central Bank is set to cap asset purchases at its final policy meeting of 2018 on Thursday.

China industrial production, retail sales data for November is due Friday.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.2 percent as of 2:47 p.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 1.9 percent.

The MSCI All-Country World Index dipped 0.8 percent with its fifth consecutive decline.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index fell 2 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.6 percent.

The euro fell 0.2 percent to $1.1352.

The Japanese yen decreased 0.5 percent to 113.21 per dollar.

The British pound sank 1.4 percent to $1.2547, the weakest in almost 20 months.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index sank 0.9 percent, the most in two months.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 2.86 percent.

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.24 percent.

Britain’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 1.19 percent, the lowest in 16 weeks.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.8 percent to $51.15 a barrel.

Copper slipped 1.3 percent to $2.723 a pound.

Gold dipped 0.6 percent to $1,242.26 an ounce.

