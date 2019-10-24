(Bloomberg) -- Technology shares led gains in U.S. stocks as investors assessed a raft of corporate earnings against the backdrop of a global economic slowdown. Treasuries advanced.

The S&P 500 Index traded above 3,000, approaching a record. Microsoft Corp. surged after earnings beat expectations, while a positive outlook from Lam Research Corp. spurred a rebound in chipmakers. Tesla Inc. jumped after posting a surprise profit. The Dow Jones Industrial Average underperformed as 3M Co.’s results showed the industrial downturn continued to hobble the manufacturer. Twitter Inc. sank on a disappointing forecast.

Investors also watched the latest developments in the trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies. China aims to buy at least $20 billion of agricultural products in a year if it signs a partial trade deal with the U.S., people familiar with the matter said. Vice President Mike Pence’s next big China policy speech was set for Thursday in Washington.

More on earnings:

PayPal Holdings Inc. reported earnings that beat estimates, sparking a stock rally.

Comcast Corp.‘s profit topped forecasts amid an increase in internet subscribers.

Ford Motor Co. slumped after the company cut its full-year forecast by $500 million.

EBay Inc. slipped after giving a revenue forecast that fell short of analysts’ estimates.

Xilinx Inc.’s outlook trailed expectations, in part because of the blacklist against Huawei Technologies Co.

After the close of regular trading, Amazon.com Inc., Intel Corp. and Visa Inc. are due to report results.

“Except for specific stocks and specific misses or beats, overall the earnings season is coming in as-expected, if not a slightly positive tone,” said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA. “Not a stellar earnings season so far, but nothing to really scare investors about an upcoming recession.”

“There is some nervousness that is good enough to avoid any signs within the broad market of irrational exuberance or animal spirits,” said John Stoltzfus, the chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer & Co. “People are worried there is no ink on the page for a trade deal. Overall, the story is reflecting a watch-and-wait kind of scenario as investors and traders really absorb the news coming across on earnings.”

Elsewhere, the European Central Bank kept monetary stimulus unchanged in the final meeting of Mario Draghi’s presidency, an eight-year period in which he prevented a euro-zone breakup but was unable to meet his inflation goal. Oil rose after a surprise U.S. crude stockpile draw coupled with an outage at a key North Sea pipeline tempered weak economic data from Germany.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 gained 0.2% to 3,011.05 as of 11:30 a.m. New York time.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.7%.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.5%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 0.4%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%.

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1093.

The British pound dipped 0.7% to $1.2825.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1% to 108.57 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell three basis points to 1.74%.

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.41%.

Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 0.621%.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index advanced 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.2% to $56.09 a barrel.

Gold added 0.6% to $1,504.70 an ounce.

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.

