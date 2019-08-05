This content was published on August 5, 2019 11:15 AM

(Bloomberg) -- Mark Connelly, part of a group of senior dealmakers whose departure from UBS Group AG a decade ago led to a lawsuit, is now set to return to the Swiss bank.

Connelly is in advanced talks to rejoin Zurich-based UBS in a senior equity capital markets position that could be announced as soon as this week, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The hiring would mark a rare instance of a senior banker returning to a former employer.

A UBS representative declined to comment, and Connelly didn’t respond to a request for comment.

In a petition filed with the New York’s supreme court in June 2009, Connelly was listed among a group that defected from UBS in what the bank alleged was a “massive, premeditated raid” by Jefferies & Co., now known as Jefferies Financial Group Inc. At least 36 bankers left in a mass resignation over five days in June 2009 and was made possible through “active conspiratorial assistance” of Benjamin Lorello and Sage Kelly, according to UBS, which later withdrew its lawsuit and deemed the situation “amicably resolved.”

Connelly was most recently head of equity capital markets for the Americas at Japan’s Nomura Holdings Inc., a role he assumed in November 2015 after almost five years at Jefferies. Before that, Connelly spent more than two decades at UBS, according to his LinkedIn profile.

