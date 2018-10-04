The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on October 4, 2018 1:57 PM Oct 4, 2018 - 13:57

Pedestrians pass the Wall Street subway station near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Friday, June 22, 2018. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The sell-off in U.S. Treasuries eased, though 10-year rates pushed to levels last seen in 2011. The dollar fell versus the euro and yen, while American stocks retreated.

The benchmark Treasury yield poked above 3.2 percent for the first time in seven years before pulling back. The rout that started Wednesday sent European government bonds lower, while the surge in yields weighed on other assets. The S&P 500 slipped along with the Stoxx Europe 600 and MSCI Asia Pacific gauges. Emerging-market shares were hit particularly hard.

The greenback advanced a sixth day, though the Bloomberg dollar index gave back most of the advance. The Turkish lira led developing-nation currencies lower, closely followed by the ruble as Dutch authorities said they expelled four Russian agents after a hacking attempt.

The latest selloff in U.S. government bonds took hold Wednesday in the wake of stronger-than-expected data on private-sector payrolls and the non-manufacturing sector, which have reaffirmed investor confidence in the American growth story. After Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank could eventually boost its benchmark past the neutral level, U.S. payrolls data on Friday may stoke expectations for rate hikes into 2019.

The bond slump likely also reflects the growing impact of the world’s major central banks stepping back from stimulus. The ECB this month cut monthly asset purchases in half, while the Fed balance sheet unwind continues. Meanwhile, resurgent commodity prices are raising the prospect of a fresh tailwind to inflation.

“This withdrawal of liquidity and gradual tightening of monetary policy” is reverberating across financial markets, Bob Baur, chief global economist at Principal Global Investors, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “We look for 10-year Treasury yields to hit 3.5 at some point -- later this year, early next year -- and I think that’s going to be a real problem for stock markets.”

In credit, borrowing costs have been advancing amid the Treasury slump. Global investment-grade corporate bond yields rose to the highest since July 2012, Bloomberg index data show. The instability may have affected Europe’s primary market as Austrian lender Volksbank Wien AG postponed a sale of risky debt and a German high-yield borrower pared a deal.

Elsewhere, 10-year Japanese government bond yields climbed past 0.15 percent, toward the upper end of the Bank of Japan’s tolerance zone of plus or minus 0.2 percent. West Texas Intermediate crude retreated after touching the highest level since 2014 this week. Aluminum extended recent gains.

Terminal users can read our Markets Live blog.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

American factory orders for August are due Thursday; data on the trade balance will come Friday.

The U.S. government’s September jobs report is also due on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of India’s policy decision is due Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.3 percent as of 9:57 a.m. in New York.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index lost 0.6 percent to the lowest in more than two weeks.

Germany’s DAX Index rose 0.5 percent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index sank 1 percent to the lowest in three weeks on the largest tumble in more than four weeks.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index sank 2 percent to the lowest in more than three weeks on the biggest tumble in more than six months.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose less than 0.1 percent after hitting the highest in seven weeks with its sixth straight advance.

The euro increased 0.2 percent to $1.15, the first advance in more than a week and the biggest climb in two weeks.

The Japanese yen jumped 0.4 percent to 114.08 per dollar, the biggest increase in four weeks.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 3.19 percent, the highest in more than seven years.

Germany’s 10-year yield increased five basis points to 0.52 percent, the highest in a week.

Britain’s 10-year yield climbed seven basis points to 1.647 percent, the highest in more than two years on the largest surge in more than five weeks.

The spread of Italy’s 10-year bonds over Germany’s decreased one basis point to 2.828 percentage points.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7 percent to $75.88 a barrel, the largest fall in more than a week.

Gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,200.76 an ounce.

--With assistance from Adam Haigh and Tom Freke.

To contact the reporters on this story: Samuel Potter in London at spotter33@bloomberg.net;Jeremy Herron in New York at jherron8@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Todd White

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!