(Bloomberg) -- After a month that saw companies issue a record amount of debt, U.S. corporations are taking a breather to kick off April as investors weigh grim projections of the number of deaths that may result from the coronavirus.

With U.S. stock futures plunging, credit risk rose again Wednesday, reversing what was largely a two-week stretch of easing to close out March. So far, that’s keeping many borrowers at bay, with only five companies including Anheuser-Busch InBev NV announcing new dollar deals, while Carnival Corp.’s new debt issue is expected to price today. The cruise line operator increased the size of its offering to $4 billion from $3 billion and cut the coupon to 12% from 12.5%.

Investors rounded out March on a high note, marked by rampant demand for new issues and tightening spreads in the last two weeks, propelled by unprecedented fiscal and monetary support. U.S. investment-grade issuance topped $259 billion for a new monthly record, while European supply passed 135 billion euros ($148 billion), the most since 2016. Asia’s dollar market was quiet for most of the month, though Chinese internet search giant Baidu Inc. announced a deal to start April.

Still, returns were dismal. Even with the Fed’s help fueling a late stage rally, March was still the worst month for returns since fall 2008, with U.S. high-yield down 11.5% and 7.1% in investment grade. The European index lost 6.9% in March, its biggest loss ever. Spreads on top-rated Asian dollar bonds ended the first quarter 146 basis points wider, the worst blow-out since 2009.

As U.S. borrowers continue to assess the rough backdrop Wednesday, Europe is closing in on its busiest day since January with 17 deals in the works, including Tiffany buyer LVMH and Absolut Vodka maker Pernod Ricard SA.

“We expect issuance to continue as corporates look to bolster liquidity,” said Henrik Johnsson, co-head of capital markets at Deutsche Bank AG. “The long term effect of all this debt is hard to quantify.”

U.S.

CDX is indicating a rough tone this morning as President Donald Trump told the U.S. to brace for one of its toughest stretches as a nation, with the death toll from the virus projected to potentially top 200,000. There are five deals in the market as of 9:16 a.m. in New York.

AB InBev is testing investor demand with a four-part offering of maturities due between 10 and 40 years, capitalizing on interest lately in the long end. It sold 4.5 billion euros of bonds Monday, and may need to cut its dividend to preserve ratings For deal updates, click here for the New Issue Monitor

Carnival is expected to wrap up its $4 billion bond sale today, after boosting the dollar component, dropping the euro tranche and getting a two-notch downgrade from Moody’s late Tuesday

Oil producer Whiting Petroleum filed for bankruptcy, the first big casualty of a global collapse in crude prices that’s leaving debt-laden shale explorers struggling to survive

For more, click here for the Credit Daybook Americas

Europe

Seventeen deals are being marketed on Wednesday in the primary market’s busiest day for more than two months. It follows the best-ever quarter for debt sales, with more than 510 billion euros priced, mainly reflecting huge volumes at the start of the year, and lots of reverse Yankee issuance.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is offering euro notes due in five years, and Absolut Vodka maker Pernod Ricard SA is offering euro notes due in five and 10 years

Investors have thrown almost 100 billion euros worth of cash at today’s deals, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, led by demand for offerings from Portugal, Total Capital International SA, a euro green note offered by Spain’s Iberdrola Finanzas SA, LVMH and Pernod Ricard

Spreads on euro IG company bonds remain elevated but have fallen about 8 basis points from multi-year highs reached on March 24, according to a Bloomberg Barclays index

Spanish bankers and lawyers are bracing for a steep surge in insolvencies, amid the country’s rising death toll and strict lockdown measures. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced 117 billion euros of fiscal stimulus, but some business leaders say aspects of the government’s response risk making things worse

European banks may get more time to meet loss-absorbing debt targets, the euro-area’s Single Resolution Board said. It’s ready to adapt transition periods and interim targets to help them deal with the coronavirus fallout

Asia

The rebound in global bond sales in recent weeks has so far eluded Asia. After record issuance in January, sales of dollar securities by the region’s issuers, including financials and sovereigns, sputtered in the first quarter, totaling about $86 billion, up only about 3% on the year-earlier period

One reason for that is that unprecedented stimulus from the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank has had more direct benefits in the U.S. and European markets

Another factor is that Asian companies have been able to tap local-currency markets. Chinese companies sold a record amount of domestic bonds in March, for example, after Beijing flooded markets with cash

But there have been signs in recent days that more borrowers may offer dollar debt. Chinese tech giant Baidu Inc. was marketing an offering Wednesday

Spreads on top-rated Asian dollar bonds were 10-20 basis points wider Wednesday, according to traders. They ended the first quarter 146 basis points wider, the worst blow-out in a Bloomberg Barclays index going back to 2009

