(Bloomberg) -- U.S. credit markets are showing signs of life Thursday as another slim issuance window is opening, following what looks to be a promising start in Europe’s primary market.

United Parcel Service Inc., Walt Disney Co., MetLife Inc. and Citigroup Inc. are the first to capitalize on somewhat better risk tone, as U.S. credit has been wobbly ahead of an expected stimulus package from Washington. Earlier, investors cheered the European Central Bank’s package of asset purchases, reopening the region’s market with four new debt issues.

In both regions, borrowers that have been brave enough to come forward have been among those with the highest credit quality, and tend to be frequent issuers, as has been the case with other rare opportunities for new debt offerings.

The cost to protect U.S. investment-grade debt against default has been wobbly all morning, seesawing from tightening to widening. By contrast, a similar risk measure in Europe cheapened the most since 2011, as the ECB launched a massive bond-buying program to keep borrowing costs in check.

“It was very much needed as the market was clearly unimpressed with what Christine Lagarde had announced at the ECB meeting compared to what other global central banks had delivered,” said John Taylor, a portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein.

U.S.

The U.S. investment-grade derivatives index is currently widening after indicating a more positive tone earlier. Still, that window was enough for high-quality borrowers like UPS, Disney, MetLife and Citigroup to come forward as of 9:56 a.m. in New York.

To follow deal updates, click here for the new issue monitor

Ford is drawing $15.4 billion from its credit facilities and suspended its dividend

UBS is mandatorily redeeming two leveraged exchange-traded notes tied to mortgage real-estate investment trusts, after the notes fell below a $5 minimum share value Monday

T-Mobile is prepared to close the Sprint merger and says the it continues to have the option to draw on committed bridge financing from 16 U.S. and global banks

For more, click here to read the Credit Daybook Americas

Europe

Investors cheered the ECB’s stimulus package, as credit risk for the region’s companies fell the most-ever, and the primary market came alive with four deals. Riskier classes of Italian bank bonds and long-dated corporate notes were among the early gainers in European trading.

Still, activity has been limited to the safest borrowers. The German state of North Rhine-Westphalia is selling euro notes while AXA Bank Europe SCF, Toronto Dominion Bank and Bank of Montreal are all offering covered bonds, which are low risk because they’re usually backed by ring-fenced assets like mortgages TD Bank is back in the market two days after pulling a sale of pound-denominated securities amid “adverse market conditions”

In secondary markets, Additional Tier 1 notes of Italian lenders Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and UniCredit SpA added more than a cent on the euro, while long-dated notes from Engie SA and Orange SA also climbed

Sovereign bonds from Italy to Germany and France soared and yields plummeted across the region, even on Greek securities, which are now eligible for purchase by the ECB for the first time

The ECB’s pledge “is another step in the right direction,” said Guy Stear, head of fixed income research at Societe Generale SA. “Investors have a huge liquidity preference at the moment, as seen in how bonds have traded in Europe overnight, but this will not last forever”

London-based hedge fund Chenavari Investment Managers extended its gains this year to as much as 94% thanks to bets on credit-market volatility

Poland’s central bank took the first step in its quantitative easing program, offering to purchase as much as 10 billion zloty ($2.4 billion) of government bonds

U.K. company treasurers are now seeking more help from the Bank of England and banking industry to meet liquidity challenges

Asia

The change in sentiment is in stark contrast to Asia, where the worst credit rout since the global financial crisis continued. The cost of insuring against default in the region jumped to the highest since 2016, in a sign of the daunting challenges authorities face as the coronavirus pandemic fuels a stunning surge in financing costs.

Policy makers are trying to prevent a chain reaction of defaults, with the Reserve Bank of Australia adding steps to help businesses and South Korea boosted support for small companies, and will create bond and stock market stabilization funds. India’s central bank stands ready to take more steps to contain yields

Asia investment-grade dollar bond spreads were about 20 basis points wider on Thursday morning, according to traders. That put them on course for the worst-blow out since 2013, according to a Bloomberg Barclays Index

The Markit iTraxx Asia ex-Japan index of credit-default swaps was indicated about 10 basis points wider, and the Markit iTraxx Australia 20 basis points out earlier, according to traders

Yields on Indian local-currency corporate bonds were indicated higher Thursday and the rupee weakened to a record low against the dollar despite central bank measures there Wednesday to add liquidity

Beijing Capital Airlines said trading of two of its assets-backed securities has been suspended from Thursday as ticket revenues have been hurt by the pandemic

(Adds new U.S. offerings, Ford update)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018