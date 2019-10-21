An investor gestures as he looks at stock price movements on a screen at a securities company in Beijing. Photographer: Nicolas Asfouri/AFP/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity-index futures advanced alongside European and Asian shares as investors awaited fresh developments on foreign trade and this week’s slew of results from major companies. Bonds dropped.

Contracts on the S&P 500 Index rose, pointing to a firm open that would keep the American benchmark within sight of a fresh all-time high. Boeing fell in the pre-market amid pessimism over the 737 Max crisis. In Europe, gains for mining and banking shares helped drive the Stoxx Europe 600 Index higher, after equities in Asia advanced late in the session. The pound climbed to its strongest level since May versus the dollar as the U.K. Parliament prepared to consider Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit agreement.

The greenback weakened further against its major peers, adding to losses from its worst week since June. Sovereign bonds declined, led by Italian and British securities.

With industry heavyweights McDonald’s, Procter & Gamble and Amazon.com all scheduled to deliver earnings this week, investors will get numerous chances to see how corporations are withstanding the effects of trade tension, slowing growth and Brexit. China’s Vice Premier Liu He said on Saturday there had been “substantial progress” with the U.S. to lay the foundation for an initial accord on trade.

“It would be significant if they can get a phase one deal signed before Thanksgiving -- the probability of that is probably a little bit over 60% right now,” Brett Ewing, chief market strategist at First Franklin Financial Services, told Bloomberg TV. “This is a very important issue, and I think it could remove a lot of uncertainty.”

In the U.K., Johnson is making a fresh bid to deliver on his promise to take Britain out of the European Union on Oct. 31 by putting his exit deal to a vote in the House of Commons. His attempt on Saturday was derailed by MPs.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Canada votes in a national election.

Earnings season is in full swing with companies reporting including: Amazon.com, Microsoft, Daimler, Kia Motors, McDonald’s, Procter & Gamble, Caterpillar and UBS.

Thursday brings monetary policy decisions from the European Central Bank and Bank Indonesia.

U.S. factory orders for business equipment will provide a look into the strength of capital investment in September. The figures will show to what extent the latest tranche of tariffs on China and others is impacting investment decisions.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index increased 0.3% as of 8:27 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.6%.

Germany’s DAX Index climbed 0.9%.

Sweden’s OMX Stockholm 30 Index jumped 1.2%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.3%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%.

The British pound climbed 0.2% to $1.301.

The euro was little changed at $1.1165.

The South Korean Won strengthened 0.8% to 1,172.06 per dollar.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.1% to 108.54 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased two basis points to 1.78%.

Britain’s 10-year yield gained four basis points to 0.747%.

Italy’s 10-year yield jumped six basis points to 0.982%.

Australia’s 10-year yield rose five basis points to 1.1515%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude decreased 0.5% to $53.51 a barrel.

Gold increased 0.1% to $1,491.28 an ounce.

Arabica coffee gained 0.4% to $0.96 a pound.

LME nickel fell 0.4% to $16,165 per metric ton.

