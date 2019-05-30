This content was published on May 30, 2019 11:23 AM

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures climbed with European stocks on Thursday as investors awaited the latest developments in the outlook for global growth and trade. Treasury yields steadied near their lowest since 2017.

Contracts on the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq all pointed to a positive start in New York, while the Stoxx Europe 600 gained, led by media firms, a day after posting its biggest drop in nearly three weeks. Asian markets were mixed, with Shanghai edging lower as China notched a fresh escalation of the tariff war by putting U.S. soybean purchases on hold. The 10-year Treasury yield was at 2.26% after falling as low as 2.21% Wednesday, while the dollar traded at a five-month high ahead of first-quarter revised GDP due later that could give clues on the direction of U.S. interest rates.

Turbulence in stocks and the march lower in bond yields this week suggest investors are increasingly coming to terms with an uncertain outlook for markets. The possibility that Beijing may cut exports of rare-earth minerals, along with signs that U.S.-EU talks aren’t going anywhere meaningful, are adding to trade tensions. Meanwhile, bond markets are flashing a warning, with the yield gap between three-month and 10-year Treasuries, often watched as an early signal of pending recession, sliding to a 2007 low Wednesday.

“What’s going on in Treasury markets is ultimately a repricing of growth expectations,” John Bilton, head of global multi-asset strategy at JPMorgan Asset Management, said on Bloomberg TV. “We don’t see a recession coming in the next 12 months even allowing for the yield-curve inversion we’ve seen, typically that’s a signal that has a long lead time.”

Elsewhere, oil rebounded to around $59 a barrel after the release of an industry report showing a much bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude stockpiles.

Here are some key events coming up:

China provides a first peek at its May economic performance on Friday, with economists anticipating the official manufacturing PMI will tick down to 49.9 amid the worsening trade war with the U.S.

U.S. first-quarter revised GDP data are due Thursday.

On Friday, data is due on the Fed’s preferred measure of price pressures; the gauge, which excludes food an energy, is forecast to be steady at an annual 1.6%.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index gained 0.2% as of 7:16 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.3%.

The Shanghai Composite Index decreased 0.3%, the first retreat in a week.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index climbed 0.8%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained less than 0.05%, the highest in more than five months.

The euro climbed 0.1% to $1.114.

The British pound rose less than 0.05% to $1.2632.

The onshore yuan increased 0.1% to 6.907 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was unchanged at 2.26%, the lowest in 20 months.

The yield on two-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 2.10%, the lowest in more than 15 months.

Germany’s 10-year yield rose one basis point to -0.17%.

Japan’s 10-year yield gained one basis point to -0.079%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.2% to $58.90 a barrel.

Iron ore sank 2.1% to $99.90 per metric ton, the lowest in more than a week on the biggest tumble in 10 weeks.

Gold fell 0.2% to $1,277.32 an ounce.

