(Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures fluctuated with European stocks on Thursday as investors weighed the latest signs of the coronavirus’s impact on the global economy. Crude oil surged above $15 a barrel in New York.

Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes swung between losses and gains as traders awaited further clues on the health of the American labor market in jobless data due Thursday. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index drifted as an estimate of private-sector activity in the euro area plunged far more than economists anticipated. Credit Suisse Group AG slipped after the bank said first-quarter profitability rose but that it’s taking more than $1 billion in writedowns and provisions for bad loans after the pandemic.

Crude futures jumped for a second day in the wake of President Donald Trump’s order to the Navy to destroy any Iranian gun boats that harass American ships at sea. The dollar held three days of gains versus its major counterparts.

Investors are poised for weekly jobless numbers in Washington that are estimated at 4.5 million. While governments across the world have pledged more than $8 trillion to fight the pandemic, a sharper picture of a crippled global economy is emerging from unprecedented layoffs, chaos in the oil market, poor European data and a mixed bag of corporate earnings.

On the virus front, infections and deaths spiked higher in Spain, home to the world’s most extensive outbreak after the U.S., even amid its sixth week of strict lockdown. New York fatalities were at the lowest rate since early April, while Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he anticipates most of the economy will restart by the end of August. House lawmakers on Thursday are set to pass another round of aid.

Elsewhere, the cost to insure euro-area debt with junk ratings fell for a second day after the European Central Bank said it will accept some high-yield debt as collateral for its loans to banks.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index climbed 0.1% as of 6:27 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.2%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 0.8%.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index gained 0.4%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.1%.

The euro fell 0.4% to $1.0776.

The British pound advanced 0.1% to $1.2352.

The onshore yuan was little changed at 7.083 per dollar.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1% to 107.63 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased less than one basis point to 0.62%.

The yield on two-year Treasuries decreased less than one basis point to 0.21%.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to -0.42%.

Britain’s 10-year yield sank two basis points to 0.312%.

Japan’s 10-year yield gained one basis point to 0.008%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude advanced 11.3% to $15.34 a barrel.

Brent crude gained 7.4% to $21.87 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 0.8% to $1,727.22 an ounce.

