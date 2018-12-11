U.S. Futures, European Stocks Rally as Bonds Drop: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures rallied with European stocks while Asian shares slipped as investors weighed the prospects for success in American-Chinese trade talks.

Contracts on the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes all jumped, shrugging off losses in the Asian benchmark after China was said to move toward cutting tariffs on U.S.-made cars. Miners and automakers advanced, helping the Stoxx Europe 600 Index extend gains as more than 90 percent index members climbed. The pound rallied as Prime Minister Theresa May asked European leaders to sweeten a Brexit deal, trimming some of its losses from a day earlier. The dollar weakened while Treasuries and core European bonds fell.

“Markets are highly volatile,” said hedge-fund pioneer Paul Tudor Jones at a conference in New York. “I can easily see a situation in 2019 where all the deleveraging that we’ve experienced in the last month and a half -- really, the last four or five months -- all that deleveraging gets reinvested back into the market.”

The news on car tariffs followed reports that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He discussed a timetable for trade talks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, which also helped to bolster sentiment. Yet investors also have an eye on the continuing flap over Canada’s arrest of the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co. And among a plethora of political risks, the U.K. is struggling to put its Brexit deal back on track and fears linger over the possibility a French protest movement could escalate further.

Elsewhere, India’s assets saw a choppy session, with stocks initially roiled by a surprise resignation of the central bank governor on Monday, before posting a recovery as traders mulled the implications for Prime Minister Narendra Modi of regional election results. Emerging-market currencies and shares climbed along with oil and metals.

Here are some key events on the calendar this week:

The European Central Bank is set to cap asset purchases at its final policy meeting of 2018 on Thursday.

China industrial production, retail sales data for November is due Friday.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index surged 1.9 percent as of 8:32 a.m. New York time, the largest jump in about eight months.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index rose 0.9 percent.

The MSCI All-Country World Index climbed 0.4 percent, the first advance in more than a week.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index rose 0.4 percent, the biggest advance in more than a week.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 percent.

The euro gained 0.2 percent to $1.1381, the strongest in more than a week.

The Japanese yen increased 0.2 percent to 113.14 per dollar.

The British pound increased 0.4 percent to $1.2608, the biggest increase in almost two weeks.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index climbed 0.1 percent.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries jumped two basis points to 2.87 percent, the biggest surge in five weeks.

Germany’s 10-year yield increased one basis point to 0.25 percent.

Britain’s 10-year yield rose two basis points to 1.216 percent.

The spread of Italy’s 10-year bonds over Germany’s climbed less than one basis point to 2.8624 percentage points.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index increased 0.3 percent.

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.4 percent to $51.72 a barrel.

LME copper gained 1.2 percent to $6,162.00 per metric ton.

Gold climbed 0.2 percent to $1,246.50 an ounce.

