(Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures and most stocks in Asia climbed Tuesday as positive signs emerged on trade talks and ahead of earnings from some of the world’s biggest companies. The British pound edged higher as U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to put his Brexit deal to a vote.

The biggest gains in Asia were in South Korea’s equities, seen as a proxy for U.S.-China trade negotiations. Hong Kong and Australia had more modest increases, while China was little changed. Japan is closed for a holiday. S&P 500 futures climbed suggesting there is scope for the underlying gauge to extend gains after it surpassed 3,000. European futures edged higher.

U.S. President Donald Trump said China indicated that negotiations over an initial deal are advancing, raising expectations the nations’ leaders could sign an agreement at a meeting next month in Chile.

Focus will turn to earnings after analysts cut estimates for combined S&P 500 profits. Investors will parse the results to see how companies are coping with the effects of trade tension, slowing growth and Brexit. Industry heavyweights McDonald’s Corp., Caterpillar Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. are all scheduled to deliver earnings this week.

“There are still residual concerns about the outlook as we head toward Christmas with memories of last year’s price capitulation still fresh,” Greg McKenna, strategist at McKenna Macro, wrote in a note to clients. “But earnings so far aren’t as bad -- or should I say much worse -- than thought. And there is still much cash on the sidelines, and the increase in bond yields is mildly supportive of stocks.”

Elsewhere, there was little reaction in the Canadian dollar as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won a second term in national elections with a reduced mandate.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Earnings season is in full swing with companies reporting including: Amazon.com, Microsoft, Daimler, Kia Motors, McDonald’s, Procter & Gamble, Caterpillar and UBS.

Thursday brings monetary policy decisions from the European Central Bank and Bank Indonesia.

U.S. factory orders for business equipment will provide a look into the strength of capital investment in September. The figures will show to what extent the latest tranche of tariffs on China and others is impacting investment decisions.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.2%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.3% at 4 p.m. close in Sydney.

South Korea’s Kospi index gained 1.1%.

Shanghai Composite Index was little changed.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%. The S&P 500 climbed 0.7%.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures added 0.1%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan Index climbed 0.4%.

Currencies

The yen was at 108.63 per dollar.

The offshore yuan traded at 7.0740 per dollar.

The euro traded at $1.1153.

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2984.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries jumped five basis points to 1.80%. Futures were steady in Asia Tuesday with no cash trading because of the Japan holiday.

Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose two basis points to 1.17%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 0.2% to $53.20 a barrel.

Gold was steady at $1,485.56 an ounce.

