U.S. equity futures and U.K. stocks advanced on Wednesday following an upbeat forecast from Apple Inc. and as holidays in much of Asia and Europe weighed on trading. Treasuries and the dollar were in a holding pattern ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision.

Contracts on the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average all rallied after Apple’s sales forecast topped analyst projections following the close on Tuesday. That points to a rebound for American technology shares, which had slumped in the wake of Alphabet Inc.’s revenue miss. Shares in the U.K. rose alongside the pound, with grocery chain Sainsbury’s jumping on strong results. Australian equities also gained, while the New Zealand dollar fell after unexpectedly weak labor data.

The main focus on Wednesday will be Jerome Powell’s press conference following the U.S. rate decision, with Fed officials widely expected to keep interest rates on hold and express concern over muted inflation. Corporate earnings and developments in the trade conflict between America and China also remain front and center, with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin calling the latest round of meetings “productive.” Bullish investors will be looking for fresh reasons to push the S&P 500 Index higher after it closed Tuesday at another record.

“We expect the Fed to reiterate their still patient stance, as they announced at the start of the year,” Lindsey Piegza, chief economist at Stifel Nicolaus & Co., told Bloomberg TV. “We also expect the Fed to re-characterize their expectation for growth at a somewhat tempered level, but still very positive.”

Elsewhere, WTI oil futures edged lower on signs of a sharp increase in U.S. crude inventories and concerns over demand.

Here are some notable events this week:

Companies reporting earnings include: HSBC, Macquarie and Royal Dutch Shell.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are in Beijing this week for a new round of talks.

The U.S. Fed’s rate decision is on Wednesday, while the Bank of England sets interest rates Thursday.

Friday brings the U.S. jobs report: non-farm payrolls are projected to rise by 187,000 in April. Economists expect an unemployment rate of 3.8 percent, with average hourly earnings growth picking up to 3.3 percent.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index climbed 0.4 percent as of 9:59 a.m. London time.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index advanced 0.2 percent, the largest gain in more than a week.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index gained 0.2 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased less than 0.05 percent.

The euro increased 0.1 percent to $1.1228, the strongest in more than a week.

The British pound gained 0.2 percent to $1.3061, the strongest in more than two weeks.

The Japanese yen was unchanged at 111.42 per dollar, the strongest in three weeks.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased less than one basis point to 2.50 percent.

Britain’s 10-year yield decreased one basis point to 1.179 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude decreased 0.7 percent to $63.46 a barrel.

Gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,281.10 an ounce.

