(Bloomberg) -- U.S. index futures advanced with European and Asian stocks on Tuesday at the outset of one of the most uncertain earnings seasons on record, with the coronavirus pandemic upending the global economy. Gold rose toward a fresh seven-year high.

Contracts on the three main American equity gauges all held their gains after JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Johnson & Johnson helped kick off the reporting period. The bank and personal-goods maker both climbed in pre-market trading. An increase in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index took the benchmark briefly to 20% above its 2020 closing low, into territory some consider a bull market, before paring some gains.

All the major equities benchmarks in Asia jumped more than 1.5%, with the exception of Hong Kong’s. Treasuries climbed, while the dollar dipped versus many of its biggest peers, including the pound, euro and yen. Oil futures fluctuated, as doubts swirled about whether the historic output cuts were enough to fuel a rebound.

Earnings season gets started this week with some of the world’s biggest banks reporting, giving investors their first glimpse of how bad the hit to global profits will be. Fidelity International analysts expect earnings to almost halve at companies globally this year. While Goldman Sachs Group Inc. forecasts advanced economies will shrink about 35% this quarter, investors are focusing on whether trillions of dollars in stimulus and rescue plans will fuel a rally in risk assets when the infections curve flattens.

In the latest developments, India and France extended their lockdowns and the British government is weighing similar steps. U.S. governors formed coalitions for the reopening of their economies, even as President Donald Trump insisted he alone has that authority.

Read: A Daredevil’s Guide to a Very Wild Earnings Season

Elsewhere, Chinese metals prices rose after March trade figures beat expectations, with stronger readings for both imports and exports in yuan terms.

In focus this week:

U.S. banks and financial firms begin reporting first-quarter earnings, with Wells Fargo & Co. coming later on Tuesday; Wednesday will bring Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp. and Goldman Sachs; BlackRock Inc. is set for Thursday.

South Korea holds parliamentary elections and the Bank of Canada has a rate decision Wednesday.

Also Wednesday, U.S. retail sales are poised to fall in March by the most ever.

China releases GDP, industrial production and retail sales and jobless figures Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index gained 1% as of 7:32 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.6%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1.7%.

The MSCI All-Country World Index climbed 0.5%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.1%.

The euro jumped 0.4% to $1.0955.

The British pound gained 0.3% to $1.2549.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.4% to 107.39 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell three basis points to 0.74%.

The yield on two-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 0.24%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was unchanged at -0.35%.

Japan’s 10-year yield increased one basis point to 0.03%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.3% to $21.90 a barrel.

Iron ore gained 1.6% to $84 per metric ton.

Gold strengthened 0.4% to $1,721.37 an ounce.

LME zinc increased 1% to $1,920 per metric ton.

