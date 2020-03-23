(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks and U.S. futures climbed in early trading Tuesday after global equities hit their lowest level since 2016. The dollar slipped against major peers.

Benchmarks were at least 2% higher in Tokyo, Seoul and Sydney after a massive further wave of initiatives from the Federal Reserve helped ease some measures of corporate credit risk. Investors are now watching U.S. congressional talks on a fiscal package. Treasuries were little changed after rallying. Oil clawed back some gains after plunging 29% last week.

The Fed said it will buy an unlimited amount of bonds to keep borrowing costs low and will set up programs to ensure credit flows to corporations and state and local governments. The cost to insure against corporate defaults fell and bond ETFs eligible for Fed purchases jumped.

The Fed’s efforts “have to be matched by much bigger and timely packages on the fiscal side, which in turn have to be effective in helping the economy in this downturn but also - importantly - in the recovery,” Anna Stupnytska, global head of macro, Fidelity International, said in a note.

Investors continue to look for fiscal packages and central bank support as economic forecasts are being slashed and Europe continues to struggle to curb the pandemic. German officials are said to be ready to help Italy get through the coronavirus pandemic and are prepared to support an emergency loan from the euro area’s bailout fund.

Here are the main moves in the market:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 1% as of 9:12 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index fell 2.9% as of 4 p.m. in New York; the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 3%.

Topix index rose 2.4%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 2.2%.

South Korea’s Kospi index gained 2%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures rose 1.8% earlier.

Currencies

The yen rose 0.3% to 110.92 per dollar.

The euro gained 0.4% to $1.0764.

The British pound was at $1.1585.

China’s offshore yuan was at 7.1093 per dollar, up 0.2%.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 0.78%.

Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell about three basis points to 0.88%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3% to $24.05 a barrel.

Gold climbed 0.6% to $1,562.80 an ounce.

