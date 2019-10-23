This content was published on October 23, 2019 12:01 PM

A collection of British five pound banknotes, sit in this arranged photograph in London, U.K., on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. The U.K. currency is getting harder to trade, and to predict, because the nation’s exit from the European Union has changed the rules of engagement. Photographer: Miles Willis/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity-index futures slipped along with European stocks as investors plowed through earnings reports without finding much to justify optimism for global growth. Treasuries and European bonds advanced broadly.

S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average contracts fell after Caterpillar’s results missed analysts’ forecasts, causing the shares to tumble before recovering some of the drop. Contracts on the Nasdaq also edged lower after yesterday’s selloff sparked by semiconductor giant Texas Instruments’ dismal fourth-quarter forecast. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index edged lower, with positive surprises from companies including Swedish construction giant ABB only balancing declines for financial-services shares, banks and technology firms.

Equities were mixed in Asia, where Hong Kong underperformed after reports that China is drafting a plan to replace the city’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam. The pound fluctuated as the European Union considers granting another delay to the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline. Yields fell on government bonds from Japan to the U.S. and Europe.

The patch of mixed earnings has investors favoring bonds over stocks as they wait out the torrent of results still due this week, from Ford and Daimler to Microsoft and Boeing. In Europe, eyes are focusing on Brussels, where an EU agreement to delay Brexit may lead to U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeking an early election.

Elsewhere, crude oil resumed its decline on indications U.S. inventories expanded for a sixth week, the longest run of gains in almost a year. Gold gained for a second day.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Earnings season is in full swing with companies reporting including: Microsoft, Ford, Amazon.com, Daimler and Kia Motors.

Thursday brings monetary policy decisions from the European Central Bank and Bank Indonesia.

Earnings season is in full swing with companies reporting including: Microsoft, Ford, Amazon.com, Daimler and Kia Motors.

U.S. factory orders for business equipment will provide a look into the strength of capital investment in September. The figures will show to what extent the latest tranche of tariffs on China and others is impacting investment decisions.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index decreased 0.2% as of 7:59 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 0.3%.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index increased 0.2%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB Index decreased 0.9%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index sank 0.8%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index jumped 0.1%.

The British pound was little changed at $1.2867.

The euro was little changed at $1.112.

The Turkish lira strengthened 0.5% to 5.7818 per dollar.

The Japanese yen was little changed at 108.45 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped two basis points to 1.74%.

Britain’s 10-year yield dipped four basis points to 0.67%.

Italy’s 10-year yield decreased one basis point to 0.914%.

New Zealand’s 10-year yield decreased five basis points to 1.291%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude declined 1% to $53.91 a barrel.

Gold rose 0.3% to $1,492.31 an ounce.

Iron ore increased 0.6% to $84.10 per metric ton.

--With assistance from Michael Msika and Adam Haigh.

To contact the reporter on this story: Todd White in Madrid at twhite2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Robert Brand

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram