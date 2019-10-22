People walk past the display at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in Sydney. Photographer: William West/AFP/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity-index futures edged higher and European stocks drifted on Tuesday as investors weighed a flurry of company results and the odds of the world’s biggest economies agreeing a trade deal in November. Treasuries rose and the pound weakened.

Contracts for the S&P 500 fluctuated after the underlying gauge closed above 3,000 on Monday, less than 1% from a record. On the earnings front, UPS and Procter & Gamble both beat expectations, while McDonald’s missed. Biogen surged in early trading on news it will ask U.S. drug regulators to approve an experimental Alzheimer’s therapy.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index erased an earlier decline as gains in energy companies helped offset a drop for travel and construction-sector shares. Earnings in the region were mixed, with UBS profit beating estimates as the Swiss lender said it will book a roughly $100 million charge in the fourth quarter to restructure a unit. Drugmaker Novartis raised its earnings forecast for the third time this year.

The pound fluctuated as Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepared to put his Brexit deal to a vote. Emerging-market stocks and crude oil advanced. Yields fell for both European and U.S. government bonds.

It’s a huge week for corporate earnings, with around one-fifth of S&P 500 members due to report and Microsoft and Caterpillar among those still to come. So far the results have generally surprised to the upside, reassuring investors that companies are weathering slowing growth and the trade war. All the same, analysts are cutting estimates for next year as the protectionist dispute between the world’s biggest economies continues to take a toll.

President Donald Trump stoked hopes that a trade deal can be reached next month, saying that China has indicated negotiations are advancing and has started buying more American agricultural products.

“There are still residual concerns about the outlook as we head toward Christmas with memories of last year’s price capitulation still fresh,” Greg McKenna, strategist at McKenna Macro, wrote in a note to clients. “But earnings so far aren’t as bad -- or should I say much worse -- than thought. And there is still much cash on the sidelines, and the increase in bond yields is mildly supportive of stocks.”

Earlier in Asia, shares jumped in South Korea -- which is seen as a proxy for global trade -- while they posted more modest increases in Hong Kong, Australia and China. Japan was closed for a holiday.

Elsewhere, the shekel drifted after Benjamin Netanyahu again failed to form a government in Israel. The Canadian dollar edged lower as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won a second term in elections, though with a reduced mandate.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Earnings season is in full swing with companies reporting including: Microsoft, Caterpillar, Amazon.com, Daimler and Kia Motors.

Thursday brings monetary policy decisions from the European Central Bank and Bank Indonesia.

U.S. factory orders for business equipment will provide a look into the strength of capital investment in September. The figures will show to what extent the latest tranche of tariffs on China and others is impacting investment decisions.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index gained 0.2% as of 8:35 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was little changed.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index climbed 0.5%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 0.2%.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index advanced 0.5%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.1%.

The euro decreased 0.2% to $1.1131.

The British pound declined 0.2% to $1.2929.

The Japanese yen was little changed at 108.59 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries sank three basis points to 1.77%.

Germany’s 10-year yield decreased three basis points to -0.37%.

Britain’s 10-year yield dipped two basis points to 0.727%.

Commodities

Gold edged up 0.1% to $1,485.64 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.8% to $53.74 a barrel.

