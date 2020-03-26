(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock rose as investors speculated the unprecedented stimulus package poised to pass Congress will blunt the pandemic’s toll on the economy.

The S&P 500 jumped almost 2% at the open, headed for its first three-day rally since February. Treasuries held gains and the dollar fell for a third day.

Jobless claims surged to a record 3.28 million Americans last week as businesses shut down to help prevent the spread of the virus. While the reading exceeds expectations, it indicates an impressively large number of those laid off will get government aid just as Congress is poised to pass a $2 trillion stimulus bill to help offset the impact to Americans and businesses. Federal Reserve Chairman earlier assured the central bank would not run out of ammunition.

“The data is going to be extremely weak, but much of it might be discounted and we have the fiscal, infinity Fed,” said Dennis Debusschere, the head of portfolio strategy at Evercore ISI. “Seems like trading could be treacherous and markets violently flat near term.”

The claims data is one of the first major reports to show the extent of the damage to the American economy since states around the country began widespread business shutdowns aimed at preventing the coronavirus from spreading.

Stocks were lower around the world before the claims data, as investors started to look past stimulus packages to the mounting human impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The U.S. death toll from the pandemic topped 1,000. Government bonds and the yen advanced.

European sovereign debt rose after the region’s central bank announced it will scrap limits on bond purchases for its emergency program, a landmark decision that gives it almost unlimited firepower to fight the economic fallout from the virus. The euro strengthened as a gauge of the dollar headed for a third day falling.

U.S. and global stocks just posted their first back-to-back gains since before the bear market began, in part thanks to optimism over a $2 trillion rescue plan for the American economy. The Senate has passed the stimulus bill and sent it to the House, which was scheduled to vote on the legislation Friday. But President Donald Trump had urged Congress to act “without delay” and said he would sign it immediately.

The measures across major economies are unprecedented, yet traders remain cognizant of the virus’s escalating toll. The world’s cases now top 451,000 with more than 20,000 deaths.

“Investors need to remain vigilant about how the growth rate of new cases develops and how governments respond going forward,” said Oliver Blackbourn, a multi-asset portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors. “The support package should help to assuage the fears about the worst possible economic outcomes for individuals and companies.”

Elsewhere, oil declined after three days of gains. Gold fluctuated. Emerging-market shares and currencies climbed.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 1.9% as of 9:32 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dipped 1.7%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 0.4%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased 0.9%.

The euro advanced 0.9% to $1.0974.

The British pound increased 0.9% to $1.1986.

The Japanese yen advanced 1.3% to 109.79 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped seven basis points to 0.80%.

Germany’s 10-year yield decreased six basis points to -0.32%.

Britain’s 10-year yield fell three basis points to 0.405%.

Commodities

Gold was little changed at $1,616.82 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude decreased 2.4% to $23.90 a barrel.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

