This content was published on April 2, 2020 10:37 AM

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures rose on Thursday and European stocks fluctuated as investors caught their breath following a rough start to the second quarter for risk assets. Oil surged after China unveiled plans to boost its reserves.

Contracts on the main U.S. equity benchmarks climbed in the wake of another session of steep declines. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index swung between gains and losses, with energy shares outperforming. Brent crude futures jumped as much as 13% as the world’s biggest importer took advantage of a 60% plunge this year to add to stockpiles. Stocks in Asia were mixed, with losses in Japan and Australia and gains in South Korea and China. Treasuries slipped while the dollar steadied.

After enduring their worst quarter since 2008, stocks are struggling for traction as companies move to slash dividends and more U.S. states enact severe restrictions on movement to curb the coronavirus pandemic across the world’s biggest economy. Fatalities rose in France and Spain, while Italy and Germany took steps to extend lockdown measures and Florida ordered people home. New York and New Jersey said deaths have doubled in the last three days.

“The incremental news on the virus in the last 24 to 48 hours has been disappointing,” John Porter, a fund manager at Mellon Investments Corp., said on Bloomberg TV. “The global economy has hit a wall, there’s a tremendous amount of uncertainty, and that’s contributing to the volatility in the markets and the downward trajectory we’ve seen the last few days.”

Elsewhere, the pound pushed higher while gold fluctuated.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index increased 1.8% as of 6:31 a.m. New York time.

Nasdaq 100 Index futures climbed 1.4%.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.4%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index declined 0.3%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% to 1,254.19.

The euro decreased 0.3% to $1.0932.

The British pound increased 0.7% to $1.246.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.2% to 107.42 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed one basis point to 0.59%.

The yield on two-year Treasuries gained two basis points to 0.22%.

Germany’s 10-year yield rose four basis points to -0.42%.

Britain’s 10-year yield gained one basis point to 0.32%.

Commodities

Brent crude climbed 10.4% to $27.31 a barrel.

Gold weakened 0.2% to $1,588.97 an ounce.

Iron ore rose 0.9% to $79.25 per metric ton.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018