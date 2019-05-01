This content was published on May 1, 2019 7:21 AM

U.S. equity futures and U.K. stocks advanced on Wednesday following an upbeat forecast from Apple Inc. and as holidays in much of Asia and Europe contributed to thin trading. Treasuries and the dollar were in a holding pattern ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision.

Contracts on the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average all climbed after Apple’s sales forecast topped analyst projections following the close on Tuesday. That points to a rebound for American technology shares after a revenue miss at Alphabet Inc. triggered its worst day in more than five years. Shares in the U.K. rose, with grocery chain Sainsbury’s jumping on strong results. Australian equities also gained, while the New Zealand dollar sank after hiring in the country unexpectedly declined.

The main focus on Wednesday will be Jerome Powell’s press conference following the U.S. rate decision, with Fed officials widely expected to keep interest rates on hold and express concern over muted inflation. Corporate earnings and developments in the trade conflict between America and China remain front and center, with bullish investors looking for fresh reasons to push the S&P 500 Index higher after it closed Tuesday at another record.

“We expect the Fed to reiterate their still patient stance, as they announced at the start of the year, and reaffirm their position to the sideline,” Lindsey Piegza, chief economist at Stifel Nicolaus & Co., told Bloomberg TV. “We also expect the Fed to re-characterize their expectation for growth at a somewhat tempered level, but still very positive.”

Elsewhere, WTI oil futures slipped on signs of a sharp increase in U.S. crude inventories and concerns over demand.

Here are some notable events this week:

Companies reporting earnings include: HSBC, Macquarie and Royal Dutch Shell.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are in Beijing this week for a new round of talks.

The U.S. Fed’s rate decision is on Wednesday, while the Bank of England sets interest rates Thursday.

Friday brings the U.S. jobs report: non-farm payrolls are projected to rise by 187,000 in April. Economists expect an unemployment rate of 3.8 percent, with average hourly earnings growth picking up to 3.3 percent.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index climbed 0.3 percent as of 8:06 a.m. London time.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index increased 0.3 percent to the highest in a week.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index gained 0.2 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced less than 0.05 percent.

The euro increased 0.1 percent to $1.1225, the strongest in more than a week.

The British pound gained 0.1 percent to $1.3049, the strongest in more than two weeks.

The Japanese yen fell 0.1 percent to 111.51 per dollar, the biggest fall in a week.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased less than one basis point to 2.51 percent.

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced less than one basis point to 1.187 percent, the highest in more than a week.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude decreased 1.2 percent to $63.16 a barrel, the lowest in almost four weeks.

Gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,279.25 an ounce.

