(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock futures saw modest gains and most Asian shares were higher on Tuesday, adding to signs that global risk assets might have seen their lows for the coronavirus, at least for now.

S&P 500 futures edged higher, hitting their highs Tuesday morning after a stronger-than-anticipated China manufacturing index. The U.S. gauge rose for the fourth time in five sessions Monday. Hong Kong stocks opened higher, and Australian and Korean shares rose, while Japan’s Topix dipped. Crude stabilized after tumbling in New York Monday. The yen sank as the end of Japan’s fiscal year brought positioning adjustments.

“Certainly we are seeing bottoming in the equity market,” Jun Bei Liu, Tribeca Investment Partners portfolio manager, said on Bloomberg TV. Still “it’s very hard to see equities rally away, on the basis that the infections are still getting worse and the employment numbers continue to track lower,” she said.

Global equities are on track to round out their worst quarter since the last three months of 2008 as investors grapple with the economic impact of the coronavirus spread. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump heeded advice from the government’s top doctors that re-opening the U.S. in two weeks risks greater loss of life and more U.S. states issued stay-at-home orders.

Traders continued to look for bright spots, such as in health-care companies that could produce products that help curb the outbreak. Johnson & Johnson jumped after the company said it would begin a $1 billion-plus effort with the U.S. government to make a vaccine against the virus.

In China, in a sign the world’s second-largest economy is restarting amid a growing threat from slumping external demand, the official purchasing managers’ index rose to 52.0 this month. That’s up from a record low of 35.7 in February and above the 50 mark which signals improving conditions.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.5% as of 10:25 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index climbed 3.4% Monday.

Topix index fell 0.2%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 2.8%.

South Korea’s Kospi index rose 1.6%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 1.9% earlier.

Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.7%.

Currencies

The yen dipped 0.7% to 108.53 per dollar.

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1076 per dollar.

The euro was at $1.1012, down 0.3%.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell more than one basis point to 0.71%.

Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose about four basis points to 0.82%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.6% to $20.83 a barrel. It fell 5.7% in the previous session.

Gold slipped 0.4% to $1,616.15 an ounce.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

