(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures climbed alongside stocks in Europe and Asia on Monday as major economies edged toward reopening, the Bank of Japan boosted stimulus measures and corporate results rolled in. The dollar weakened and oil slumped again.

Contracts for the three main American benchmarks all pointed to a second day of gains amid continued talk of easing the lockdowns that have been used to help contain the coronavirus.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index also rose after coronavirus deaths slowed in Spain, Italy and France, and all three countries signaled tentative moves to reopen their economies. Italian stocks were among the biggest winners and its bonds outperformed after the nation dodged a credit rating downgrade.

In corporate news:

Deutsche Bank AG rallied after joining other investment banks by beating first quarter earnings expectations, even as it warned about looming loan defaults.

Bayer AG raised the specter of “considerable liquidity challenges” as it deals with litigation related to Roundup weedkiller. Still, shares gained as the company said its core earnings per share target is unchanged for now, with the effect of Covid-19 impossible to assess.

Adidas AG fluctuated after forecasting the first quarterly loss in over four years as more than two-thirds of the German athletic wear maker’s stores remain closed.

General Motors suspended its quarterly cash dividend and share buybacks and said it has taken other “significant austerity measures.”

Airbus SE chief Guillaume Faury warned employees that the planemaker is “bleeding cash” and needs to quickly cut costs.

Elsewhere, the misery for West Texas oil continued and futures in New York tumbled below $14 a barrel. The euro and pound gained.

It’s a busy week, with the Federal Reserve, BOJ and European Central Bank all due to announce policy decisions as the battle against the pandemic continues. Several major economies will release GDP numbers, while corporate earnings will keep flooding in, including from Amazon.com Inc., Barclays Plc and Samsung Electronics Co.

“This coming week will be huge from a macro data perspective and the extent to which the global economy has been floored by Covid-19,” said Simon Ballard, chief economist at First Abu Dhabi Bank. “Until we are clearly past the peak of the outbreak, on a global scale, and can feasibly deem the pathogen to be contained and there to be no meaningful risk of a second wave of infection, we believe a defensive investment strategy will remain the most appropriate.”

Meanwhile, Asian shares climbed as Japan’s central bank removed limits on its purchases of government bonds and ramped up its scope for buying corporate debt and commercial paper. The yen strengthened.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index advanced 1.1% as of 8:22 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 1.8%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 2%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.4%.

The euro advanced 0.3% to $1.0854.

The British pound gained 0.5% to $1.2435.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.4% to 107.09 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased two basis points to 0.62%.

Germany’s 10-year yield climbed one basis point to -0.46%.

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.299%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude decreased 20.7% to $13.43 a barrel.

Gold weakened 0.6% to $1,718.82 an ounce.

