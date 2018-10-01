The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. U.S. stocks rose for a fifth consecutive day as gains in the financial and information technology sectors helped to offset disappointing retail sales figures. Photographer: Bloomberg/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures advanced along with the currencies of Canada and Mexico as negotiators agreed to preserve a three-way trade bloc. The breakthrough helped support equity markets, with European stocks climbing as havens including the yen and gold fell.

S&P 500 futures indicated the index will add to its advance after finishing the best quarter since 2013. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose for the fourth day in five led by technology and chemicals companies. Italian government bonds extended their slide from last week, leading European debt lower as uncertainty persisted over a budget accord. Investors will be watching the market closely; the ECB has cut monthly bond purchases in half to 15 billion euros ($17 billion) from this month. The euro drifted after growth in euro-area factory output slid to the weakest pace in two years.

Japan’s blue-chip Nikkei 225 Average closed at its highest level in nearly 27 years, though trading was thin in much of Asia thanks to holidays. Oil edged higher on concern over a slowdown in U.S. drilling. Treasury 10-year yields ticked up to 3.08 percent.

A measure of confidence is returning to markets after American and Canadian representatives announced a trade deal to be known as the U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement, revamping the old Nafta framework. The move sent Canada’s loonie to its strongest since May and is the latest feather in the cap for U.S. trade negotiator Robert Lighthizer, who has advocated a tough line towards China, compared with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

In Asia, volumes were below normal in a number of markets -- it’s Labor Day in Australia, Hong Kong is shut and China is out through Oct. 7.

Elsewhere, Tesla will be in focus after Elon Musk reached an agreement with U.S. regulators; the shares were up about 14 percent in pre-market. The billionaire gets to keep his job as CEO but must resign as chairman for three years and pay a fine.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

U.K. Conservative Party opens second day of its annual conference Monday. Prime Minister Theresa May speaks Oct. 3. in Birmingham.

Reserve Bank of Australia policy decision Tuesday.

Reserve Bank of India monetary policy decision Friday.

U.S. employment reports for September also due Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced 0.3 percent as of 9:22 a.m. London time.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index gained 0.6 percent to the highest in more than a week on the biggest rise in more than a week.

The MSCI World Index of developed countries was unchanged at the lowest in more than a week.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index declined less than 0.05 percent.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average climbed 0.5 percent to the highest in about 27 years.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.1 percent, the biggest drop in more than a week.

The euro dipped less than 0.05 percent to the weakest in three weeks.

The Mexican peso increased 1.1 percent to 18.5088 per dollar, the strongest in almost eight weeks on the biggest increase in almost six weeks.

The Canadian dollar climbed 0.7 percent to C$1.2815 per U.S. dollar, the strongest in 19 weeks.

The Japanese yen fell 0.3 percent to 114.03 per dollar, the weakest in 11 months.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.08 percent, the largest gain in a week.

The yield on two-year Treasuries increased one basis point to 2.83 percent.

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.48 percent.

Italy’s 10-year yield climbed four basis points to 3.192 percent, the highest in a month.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index declined less than 0.05 percent to 85.18.

West Texas Intermediate crude increased less than 0.05 percent to $73.27 a barrel, the highest in almost four years.

LME copper advanced 0.2 percent to $6,269.50 per metric ton.

Gold decreased 0.3 percent to $1,186.98 an ounce.

