(Bloomberg) -- American equity-index futures slipped on Wednesday while European shares struggled for traction as tensions over Hong Kong mounted and the earnings season rolled on. A dollar gauge edged lower and Treasuries rose after U.S. retail sales data came in lower-then-expected.

Contracts on all three major U.S. gauges had earlier trimmed losses after Bank of America reported upbeat earnings. The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed after paring a decline as gains in automaker shares offset drops for financial shares. In Asia, benchmarks rose from Tokyo and Seoul to Sydney, though most gauges trimmed the advance after China threatened to retaliate if the U.S. Congress offered legislative support to pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, where equities rose. Stocks dipped in Shanghai and the yuan weakened. The pound fluctuated as investors struggled to decipher whether a Brexit deal was coming together.

The Hong Kong standoff and Brexit doubts are moving geopolitical risks back to the forefront for investors after positive earnings from corporate heavyweights including JPMorgan and Johnson & Johnson lifted spirits on Tuesday. The U.S. House passed legislation to require an annual review of whether Hong Kong is sufficiently autonomous from Beijing to justify its special trading status under American law. In the city itself, Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced housing initiatives that boosted property and finance stocks.

Elsewhere, Turkish stocks fell with government bonds after the U.S. brought a criminal case against one of the nation’s largest banks, in what could be an escalation of Washington’s efforts to reprimand Ankara for its military incursion into northern Syria. South Africa’s rand sank as the state-owned power company announced a new round of rolling blackouts. Crude oil futures drifted. Gold ticked higher.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Netflix and IBM are among U.S. companies still to report Wednesday.

China releases third-quarter GDP, September industrial production and retail sales data on Friday.

Here are the main moves in market:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was little changed at as of 8:33 a.m. New York time.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index declined 0.2%.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index fell 0.2%.

The MSCI All-Country World Index increased 0.2%.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index jumped 0.3%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased 0.1%.

The euro increased 0.1% to $1.1045.

The British pound advanced 0.2% to $1.2815.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.2% to 108.67 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 1.74%.

The yield on two-year Treasuries fell two basis points to 1.60%.

Britain’s 10-year yield climbed less than one basis point to 0.695%.

Germany’s 10-year yield gained one basis point to -0.40%.

Japan’s 10-year yield increased one basis point to -0.161%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.6% to $53.12 a barrel.

Gold climbed 0.1% to $1,483.28 an ounce.

Iron ore decreased 5.6% to $82.95 per metric ton.

