U.S. Stock Futures Drop on China Data, Trade Woes: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock futures declined and equities in Asia looked set for losses after a weak U.S. session Friday, and signs China’s economy remains under pressure amid a potential escalation of tensions between Washington and Beijing. The yuan weakened with the Australian dollar.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index opened 0.7 percent lower, Australian shares retreated and stock indexes in Japan and China pointed to declines at the start. U.S. equities sank more than 2 percent on Friday, when benchmark Treasury yields slid to 2.85 percent, the lowest in four months. Dampening the mood at the start of this week was a slowing in China’s factory inflation amid weakening demand and news the country’s vice foreign minister has summoned the U.S. ambassador in protest over the arrest of Huawei Technologies Co.’s chief financial officer.

Signs that demand remains sluggish in the world’s second-largest economy came hot off the heels of data showing the U.S. labor market moderated in November. That’s emboldening those who are betting on a slower pace of Federal Reserve interest-rate increases next year. The Fed is now in a blackout period with no scheduled public speeches ahead of its Dec. 18-19 policy meeting.

Sentiment in financial markets has been fragile in recent weeks as traders gauge whether the Fed will soon pause hiking as trade war fears linger. It’s unclear how much the summons of the U.S. ambassador, China’s most public display of anger over the arrest, will mark a heightening of tensions over the arrest and Huawei more generally.

Also on investors’ minds is Tuesday’s crucial House of Commons vote on Brexit. U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May faces stiff odds, but Brexit Minister Kwasi Kwarteng told Sky News the prime minister could still get her deal through. And there’s been another change of personnel in the White House, as Chief of Staff John Kelly steps down, removing a key force for West Wing discipline from President Donald Trump’s inner circle.

Coming Up

The U.K. House of Commons will vote on the EU divorce deal on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Theresa May confronted by opponents within her own Conservative Party.

Elections in five Indian states will be a key test of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity ahead of next year’s national elections.

The European Central Bank is set to cap asset purchases at its final policy meeting of 2018 on Thursday.

China industrial production, retail sales data for November is due Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index lost 0.9 percent.

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 1.1 percent in Singapore.

FTSE China A50 futures slid 0.4 percent.

Hang Seng Index futures were flat.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index were down 0.7 percent. The S&P 500 sank 2.3 percent Friday.

Currencies

The yen gained 0.2 percent to 112.49 per dollar.

The offshore yuan slid 0.2 percent to 6.8974 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 percent on Friday.

The euro bought $1.1401, up 0.2 percent.

The pound slipped 0.2 percent to $1.2703.

The Aussie dollar dropped 0.3 percent to 71.88 U.S. cents.

Bonds

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries dropped four basis points to 2.85 percent on Friday.

Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell more than three basis points to 2.41 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 0.3 percent to $52.43 a barrel.

Gold was little changed at $1,250.01 an ounce after gaining 0.9 percent Friday.

