(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures fluctuated while European stocks sank after Tuesday’s late-session drop on Wall Street and as the euro-area finance chiefs failed to agree on a $540 billion economic package to respond to the coronavirus. The dollar strengthened.

Contracts on the three main American stock indexes swung between modest losses and gains, as air carriers including Delta Air Lines Inc. rose in the premarket. That followed a rocky session Tuesday, when the S&P 500’s advance fizzled near the end of the day. Seventeen of 19 sector groups dropped on the Stoxx Europe 600 Index, after equities were mixed in Asia.

Italian bonds took a hit and the euro headed for its seventh drop in eight days against the dollar as European Union officials struggled to reconcile visions for how to recover from the pandemic. Core debt in the region gained. France’s first-quarter output shrank the most since World War II, the latest indicator of the severity of the shock to the world’s biggest trading region from a simultaneous collapse in demand and supply. Treasuries were flat.

While the S&P 500 briefly reached a 20% gain from its March low, investors are again turning cautious on risk assets, with the coronavirus forecast to be growing rapidly in some of the biggest economies -- the U.S., Japan, Germany, France and the U.K. They’re also concerned that fiscal stimulus measures will be too late or not enough to counter the effects of the pandemic as efforts to formulate a European response drag on.

“As the quarter progresses, investors start to understand that everything we’re seeing is in the form of assistance and aid to just tide the economy over,” Bob Michele, global chief investment officer at JPMorgan Asset Management, said on Bloomberg TV. “It’s not stimulus that gets the economy going at a much higher rate than where it is.”

West Texas oil edged up. Investors are weighing whether the world’s biggest producers will be able to strike a deal that cuts enough output to offset an unprecedented demand loss from the coronavirus outbreak.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar slipped after S&P Global Ratings cut the country’s credit-rating outlook to negative from stable. The kiwi edged lower after New Zealand’s central bank said it is open to increasing the size and scope of its asset-purchase program.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 1.2% as of 6:28 a.m. New York time.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index gained 0.2%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index increased 0.1%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.3% to 1,259.11.

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0871.

The British pound was little changed at $1.2334.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.1% to 108.83 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased one basis point to 0.72%.

The spread of Italy’s 10-year bonds over Germany’s climbed eight basis points to 2.006 percentage points.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell three basis points to -0.34%.

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 0.371%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 3.4% to $24.44 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 0.2% to $1,651.46 an ounce.

Iron ore climbed 2.1% to $80.86 per metric ton.

