October 3, 2018

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity index futures rose and European stocks climbed as news the Italian government may rein in spending helped soothe investor nerves. The country’s bonds rallied as Treasuries and bunds slipped.

Italian debt jumped after four days of selling and the Stoxx Europe 600 Index rebounded from Tuesday’s drop after a Corriere della Sera report that Italy’s draft budget plan will pledge to cut the deficit to 2 percent in 2021, revising the government’s initial proposal. The nation’s Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio confirmed that ministers had discussed ways to lower the deficit target after 2019. The euro initially jumped but pared the gain through the European session.

Elsewhere Aston Martin shares tumbled on their trading debut after an initial public offering valued the company on a par with competitor Ferrari NV. The Turkish lira fell after the country’s inflation surged. The pound fluctuated as U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May made a key speech.

“I don’t think when you look at the overall yield and the 2.4 percent deficit target for next year that that places Italy’s public debt on an explosive path,” David Riley, chief investment strategist at Bluebay Asset Management, told Bloomberg TV. “This is a pretty dramatic pricing I think that we’re seeing within the market. I do actually expect over the coming weeks, months, to get some spread compression.”

Investors remain on edge this week with the market impact of European politics and emerging-market strains still high on the agenda. A close call between a U.S. and a Chinese warship in the disputed South China Sea added to tensions between two countries already embroiled in an escalating trade war. Meanwhile, Treasury yields remain near the top of the recent range after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell welcomed wage growth but expressed confidence that low unemployment won’t spur a takeoff in prices that forces more aggressive tightening.

Meanwhile, MSCI Inc.’s Asia Pacific share index fell for a third day, with Japanese and South Korean equities leading declines. The rupiah and the rupee remained under pressure on surging oil prices. Crude in New York hovered above $75 a barrel, trading near the highest level in almost four years.

In India, the focus is also back on the country’s financial sector after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government took control of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd., promising to end the group’s string of defaults.

Terminal users can read our Markets Live blog.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

U.K. PM May speaks Wednesday at her party’s annual conference.

The monthly ADP employment report is due in the U.S. on Wednesday; the government’s September jobs report will follow on Friday.

American factory orders for August are due Thursday; data on the trade balance will come Friday.

The Reserve Bank of India’s policy decision is due Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index climbed 0.3 percent as of 7:18 a.m. New York time to the highest in almost two weeks.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index jumped 0.5 percent, the biggest increase in almost two weeks.

Germany’s DAX Index dipped 0.4 percent.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index gained 0.6 percent, the biggest rise in more than a week.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index sank 0.7 percent to the lowest in more than two weeks.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index fell 0.2 percent to the lowest in more than two weeks.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.1 percent.

The euro fell less than 0.05 percent to $1.1546, reaching the weakest in almost six weeks on its sixth straight decline.

The British pound decreased 0.1 percent to $1.2971, the weakest in almost four weeks.

The Japanese yen declined 0.2 percent to 113.84 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed one basis point to 3.07 percent.

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 1.534 percent.

Germany’s 10-year yield gained two basis points to 0.44 percent, the largest rise in more than a week.

Italy’s 10-year yield sank eight basis points to 3.374 percent, the first retreat in a week and the biggest tumble in more than two weeks.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1 percent to $75.16 a barrel, the largest fall in a week.

Gold fell 0.1 percent to $1,202.65 an ounce.

