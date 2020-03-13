(Bloomberg) -- American equity futures rebounded with European stocks following the worst Wall Street session since 1987. Treasuries fell while the dollar strengthened.

Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes reversed earlier declines and gradually rebounded to hit their upper trading curbs. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rallied as regulators in Italy and Spain banned short-selling on some stocks, and an EU official said the bloc is ready to suspend fiscal rules if needed to fight the impact of the coronavirus. Roche Holding AG jumped as much as 11% after saying it won emergency approval in the U.S. for a highly automated coronavirus test. Asia’s main equity benchmark fell.

With investors worried that emergency fiscal and monetary packages will fall short of staving off a global recession from the pandemic, markets remained exceptionally volatile. Ten-year Treasuries swung from earlier gains to losses. Sovereign bonds sank across most of Europe for a second day amid criticism of European Central Bank measures to address the pandemic. Oil pushed higher and the dollar headed for its best week since 2016.

Even with Friday’s gains, global equities are heading for their worst week since 2008 as investors price in a severely weaker economic outlook. They’re doubting the efficacy of policy responses as cases continue to grow across the world and restrictions on people and businesses crush sentiment. The Bank of Japan on Friday followed an earlier move from the Federal Reserve to inject liquidity.

“It seems that the more severe things become in the short term, the more extreme will be the fiscal and monetary policy response,” Mark Dowding, CIO at BlueBay Asset Management, wrote to investors. “It is very conceivable that the full boost from such measures will only really kick in just as activity rebounds, with pent up demand leading to a turbo-charged recovery in the second half of the year in the wake of an economic contraction in the context of the first half.”

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she’s near an agreement with the Trump administration on a bill to mitigate impact from the virus. China’s Central Bank said it would pump in $79 billion to bolster the economy. The German government said it will deploy all available means to help domestic companies and workers cope with the deepening impact of the coronavirus and promised a wider stimulus program if required.

The global death toll topped 5,000 after Iran reported another surge in cases and fatalities.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index jumped the 5.1% as of 8:36 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index soared 8.4%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dipped 2.2%.

The MSCI All-Country World Index climbed 1.2%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.4%.

The euro decreased 0.3% to $1.1149.

The British pound declined 0.7% to $1.2484.

The Japanese yen weakened 2.5% to 107.28 per dollar.

The Mexican peso strengthened 2.5% to 21.403 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained 13 basis points to 0.93%.

The yield on two-year Treasuries climbed two basis points to 0.50%.

Germany’s 10-year yield jumped 16 basis points to -0.58%.

Japan’s 10-year yield increased 11 basis points to 0.054%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 6.6% to $33.57 a barrel.

Iron ore was unchanged at $88.20 per metric ton.

Gold strengthened 0.6% to $1,586.14 an ounce.

LME zinc climbed 3.4% to $2,004 per metric ton.

--With assistance from Gregor Stuart Hunter, Cormac Mullen and Adam Haigh.

To contact the reporter on this story: Todd White in Madrid at twhite2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Sam Potter at spotter33@bloomberg.net

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018