U.S. equity futures advanced after Apple Inc.’s upbeat forecast, with traders expecting lower than average volumes for global stocks on Wednesday due to holiday closures in much of Asia and Europe. The New Zealand dollar sank after hiring unexpectedly declined.

Futures and an exchange-traded fund on the S&P 500 Index were lifted as Apple’s sales forecast topped analyst projections. That points to a rebound for technology shares after a revenue miss at Alphabet Inc. triggered its worst day in more than five years. Treasuries climbed, with 10-year yields dipping back to 2.50 percent. Treasury futures were steady after yields declined with the dollar overnight ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision.

The main focus Wednesday will be Jerome Powell’s press conference, with Fed officials expected to keep interest rates on hold and express concern over muted inflation. Corporate earnings and developments in the trade conflict between U.S. and China remain front and center, with bullish investors looking for fresh reasons to push the S&P 500 Index higher after closing Tuesday at a record.

“We expect the Fed to reiterate their still patient stance, as they announced at the start of the year, and reaffirm their position to the sideline,” Lindsey Piegza, chief economist at Stifel Nicolaus & Co., told Bloomberg TV. “We also expect the Fed to re-characterize their expectation for growth at a somewhat tempered level, but still very positive.”

Here are some notable events this week:

Companies reporting earnings include: HSBC, Macquarie and Royal Dutch Shell.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin landed in Beijing on Tuesday and will head into a new round of talks before Chinese Vice Premier Liu He goes to Washington next week. China and the U.S. hope to seal a deal by early May.

The U.S. Fed’s rate decision is on Wednesday, while the Bank of England sets interest rates Thursday.

Friday brings the U.S. jobs report: non-farm payrolls are projected to rise by 187,000 in April. Economists expect an unemployment rate of 3.8 percent, with average hourly earnings growth picking up to 3.3 percent.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2 percent as of 7:32 a.m. in Hong Kong. The S&P 500 rose 0.1 percent Tuesday.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.3 percent.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index closed little changed Tuesday.

Currencies

The yen held at 111.42 per dollar.

The kiwi slid 0.4 percent 66.50 U.S. cents.

The offshore yuan was at 6.7395 per dollar.

The euro bought $1.1214, little changed.

The British pound increased less than 0.1 percent to $1.3036.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index added 0.1 percent.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined about two basis points to 2.50 percent Tuesday. Futures were little changed in early Asia trading, with the cash market closed because of a Tokyo holiday all week.

Australia’s 10-year yield dipped one basis point to 1.78 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7 percent to $63.49 a barrel.

Gold was little changed at $1,282.84 an ounce.

