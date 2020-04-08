(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures rose and European stocks fell as investors weighed Tuesday’s late reversal on Wall Street and the latest data surrounding the coronavirus and its economic toll. The dollar trimmed a gain and Treasuries slipped.

Contracts on the three main American stock indexes swung between modest losses and gains before turning higher as air carriers including Delta Air Lines Inc. rose in the premarket. Overnight, the White House was said to be developing plans to get the U.S. economy back in action. Most of the 19 sector groups on the Stoxx Europe 600 Index dragged the gauge down after euro-area finance chiefs failed to agree on a $540 billion economic package to respond to the pandemic.

Italian bonds took a hit and the euro headed for its seventh drop in eight days against the dollar as the officials struggled to reconcile visions for how to recover from the virus. Core debt in the region gained. France’s first-quarter output shrank the most since World War II, the latest indicator of the severity of the shock to the world’s biggest trading region.

While the S&P 500 briefly reached a more-than 20% gain from its March low this week, investors remain reluctant to take big risks while forecasts are for the virus to grow rapidly in some of the biggest economies -- the U.S., Japan, Germany, France and the U.K. They’re also concerned that fiscal stimulus measures will be too late or not enough to counter the effects of the pandemic as efforts to formulate a European response drag on.

“As the quarter progresses, investors start to understand that everything we’re seeing is in the form of assistance and aid to just tide the economy over,” Bob Michele, global chief investment officer at JPMorgan Asset Management, said on Bloomberg TV. “It’s not stimulus that gets the economy going at a much higher rate than where it is.”

West Texas oil rose. Investors are weighing whether the world’s biggest producers will be able to strike a deal that cuts enough output to offset an unprecedented demand loss from the coronavirus outbreak.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar slipped after S&P Global Ratings cut the country’s credit-rating outlook to negative from stable. The kiwi edged lower after New Zealand’s central bank said it is open to increasing the size and scope of its asset-purchase program.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.8% as of 7:25 a.m. New York time.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index gained 0.8%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index increased 0.1%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.2%.

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0876.

The British pound gained 0.2% to $1.2359.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.1% to 108.91 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased three basis point to 0.75%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.31%.

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 0.386%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 3.6% to $24.49 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 0.1% to $1,649 an ounce.

