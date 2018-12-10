U.S. Stock Futures Turn Higher as Europe, Asia Dip: Markets Wrap

A pedestrian is reflected in an electronic stock board outside a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Japan’s blue-chip Nikkei 225 Stock Average entered a correction as the nation’s shares posted the biggest decline since November 2016, following U.S. peers lower amid rising concern that inflation will force interest rates higher. Photographer: Noriko Hayashi/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures reversed an earlier drop while European stocks followed Asian shares lower as traders mulled the outlook for global growth and a potential escalation of tension between Washington and Beijing. The pound weakened as Theresa May was said to delay a crucial Brexit vote.

Contracts for the Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes languished in the red for the Asian session and European morning, but nudged higher as trading wore on. Uncertainty over the strength of global growth lingered amid weak economic data out of China and news the country’s vice foreign minister summoned the U.S. ambassador to protest the arrest of Huawei Technologies Co.’s CFO. Chemical companies led the retreat in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index, while the euro strengthened on upbeat German trade data. The dollar edged higher as Treasuries and European sovereign bonds were mixed.

Sentiment in financial markets has been fragile in recent weeks as traders gauge whether the Fed will slow its tightening path amid lingering trade war fears. Data has started to hint at slowing growth in the world’s top two economies, with signs that demand remains sluggish in China coming on the heels of a moderating U.S. labor market.

Politics also remains high on the agenda, with U.K. Prime Minister May said to have decided to postpone a key parliamentary Brexit vote rather than risk a bruising defeat. The EU Court of Justice upped the stakes on Monday, saying Britain could unilaterally choose to change tack and stay in the union. Meanwhile there’s another change of personnel in the White House, as Chief of Staff John Kelly prepares to step down, removing a key force for West Wing discipline from President Donald Trump’s inner circle.

Elsewhere, India’s rupee fell as exit polls showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party was set for tight electoral contests in key states and as the central bank governor, Urjit Patel, resigned. Oil erased some of Friday’s rally triggered by OPEC and its allies agreeing on production cuts. Emerging-market shares and currencies fell.

Here are some key events on the calendar this week:

The European Central Bank is set to cap asset purchases at its final policy meeting of 2018 on Thursday.

China industrial production, retail sales data for November is due Friday.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index advanced 0.1 percent as of 8:12 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 0.6 percent.

The MSCI All-Country World Index dipped 0.4 percent, hitting the lowest in almost 16 months with its fifth consecutive decline.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index fell 1.5 percent to the lowest in almost four weeks.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased less than 0.05 percent.

The euro increased 0.4 percent to $1.1427, the strongest in three weeks on the biggest increase in more than a week.

The Japanese yen decreased less than 0.05 percent to 112.72 per dollar.

The British pound sank 0.5 percent to $1.2661, the weakest in almost 18 months on the biggest dip in almost two weeks.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index sank 0.6 percent to the lowest in more than a week on the largest decrease in more than two months.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries jumped one basis point to 2.86 percent.

Germany’s 10-year yield climbed one basis point to 0.26 percent.

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 1.228 percent, the lowest in 16 weeks.

The spread of Italy’s 10-year bonds over Germany’s fell four basis points to 2.8386 percentage points.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index declined 0.5 percent.

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.3 percent to $51.90 a barrel.

LME copper dipped 0.4 percent to $6,119.00 per metric ton.

Gold dipped 0.3 percent to $1,246.16 an ounce, the largest decrease in more than a week.

