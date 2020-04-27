(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks climbed alongside global counterparts as major economies edged toward reopening and policy makers in Japan and Europe sought to reduce pressure on credit markets. The dollar weakened and oil took another dive.

Financial companies led gains in the U.S. amid a surprisingly good earnings report from Deutsche Bank and continued talk of easing the lockdowns that have helped contain the coronavirus. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index also rose after Covid-19 deaths slowed in Spain, Italy and France and the countries signaled tentative moves to reopen their economies.

The misery for West Texas oil continued and futures in New York tumbled below $13 a barrel amid a glut of crude. The euro and yen gained amid a report that European regulators will provide banks with a fourth round of capital relief and as the Bank of Japan ratcheted up its stimulus measures with plans to buy as many government bonds as needed.

With the S&P 500 Index up more than 25% since its lows in March but still down more than 10% this year, investors are focusing on a slew of corporate earnings this week and forecasts on what’s to come, with reports due from Amazon.com Inc., Barclays Plc and Samsung Electronics Co. The Federal Reserve, BOJ and European Central Bank are set to announce policy decisions, and several major economies will release data on gross domestic product.

“Global economic stimulus has been historic and tectonic, and the virus spread appears to have peaked in the Western world,” Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded “The Sevens Report” newsletter, wrote in a note. “At the same time, though, there remain a lot of unknowns.”

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index advanced 1.3% as of 11:33 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 1.6%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 2%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.3%.

The euro advanced 0.1% to $1.0835.

The British pound gained 0.4% to $1.2421.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.3% to 107.21 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased five basis points to 0.65%.

Germany’s 10-year yield climbed three basis points to -0.45%.

Britain’s 10-year yield rose two basis points to 0.30%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude decreased 28% to $12.19 a barrel.

Gold weakened 1% to $1,713.04 an ounce.

