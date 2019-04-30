Monitors display stock market information as pedestrians are reflected in a window at the Nasdaq MarketSite in the Times Square area of New York, U.S., on Friday, April 26, 2019. U.S. stocks edged higher on better-than-forecast earnings while Treasury yields fell after data signaled tepid inflation in the first quarter.

The decline in U.S. stocks deepened as disappointing results from Alphabet Inc. weighed on technology companies amid angst over U.S-China trade talks.

The S&P 500 Index fell from a record high, while the Nasdaq-100 Index tumbled as Google’s parent had its worst day since 2012 after reporting a first-quarter revenue miss. Meantime, the Dow Jones Industrial Average outperformed as Pfizer Inc. and McDonald’s Corp. rallied on better-than-estimated results. Treasuries rose and the dollar was little changed on the eve of the Federal Reserve’s decision.

The rally in risk assets lost steam at the end of a strong month for stocks as investors assessed a mixed bag of earnings and as trade talks got under way in Beijing. The U.S. wants to leave some punitive tariffs in place as a means to enforce a deal, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unidentified officials and people briefed. Investors are also getting ready to hear the Fed’s assessment on the economy Wednesday as analysts bet policy makers will hold rates low to boost inflation that remains weak despite solid growth.

Elsewhere, the euro climbed as data showed Europe began 2019 with an unexpected growth spurt, easing pressure on the central bank to add stimulus. Oil rose as Saudi Arabia signaled OPEC and its allies could extend supply cuts to the end of the year.

Here are some notable events this week:

Companies reporting earnings include: Apple, HSBC, Macquarie and Royal Dutch Shell.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin landed in Beijing on Tuesday and will head into a new round of talks before Chinese Vice Premier Liu He goes to Washington next week. China and the U.S. hope to seal a deal by early May.

The U.S. Fed’s rate decision is on Wednesday, while the Bank of England sets interest rates Thursday.

Friday brings the U.S. jobs report: non-farm payrolls are projected to rise by 187,000 in April. Economists expect an unemployment rate of 3.8 percent, with average hourly earnings growth picking up to 3.3 percent.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 lost 0.3 percent to 2,934.02 as of 11:40 a.m. New York time.

The Dow Average was little changed, while the Nasdaq-100 sank 1.2 percent.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was little changed.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index decreased 0.2 percent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index declined 0.4 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 percent.

The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.1206.

The British pound climbed 0.7 percent to $1.3029.

The Japanese yen increased 0.2 percent to 111.38 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased two basis points to 2.51 percent.

Germany’s 10-year yield increased one basis point to 0.01 percent.

Britain’s 10-year yield rose three basis points to 1.185 percent.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index was little changed.

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6 percent to $63.90 a barrel.

Gold climbed 0.3 percent to $1,285.60 an ounce.

