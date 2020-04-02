(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks rose, boosted by energy shares as oil surged after President Donald Trump said Russia and Saudi Arabia would cut production. Treasuries fell and the dollar rose.

The S&P 500 Index rose for the first time in three days as oil giants Chevron Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp. led gainers. Consumer discretionary stocks weighed on the benchmark after jobless claims doubled from last week to 6.6 million, indicating few sectors of the economy will be spared.

West Texas crude gained 22% after Trump said he expects the two countries to cut output following a conversation with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman on Thursday. But oil came off its highs after officials from both sides watered down expectations.

“The reality is, there’s no amount of stimulus to spur demand growth until the population is back outside of their homes interacting with society,” said Jeff Klingelhofer, co-head of investments and portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment Management, which has about $37 billion in assets. “I think that we’re in for a period of high volatility for quite some time to come.”

After enduring their worst quarter since 2008, stocks are struggling for traction as companies move to slash dividends and more U.S. states enact severe restrictions on movement to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Initial jobless claims Thursday that showed record high numbers emphasized the uncertainties surrounding the economic toll. However, rebounding oil prices could help damp the impact by buoying a beaten up sector of the economy.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 1.1% of 3:02 p.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.4%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.6%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.5%.

The euro declined 1.2% to $1.0828.

The British pound was little changed at $1.2369.

The Japanese yen fell 0.7% to 107.92 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased three basis point to 0.61%.

Germany’s 10-year yield rose three basis points to -0.43%.

Britain’s 10-year yield climbed two basis point to 0.33%.

Commodities

Gold rose 3.1% to $1,640.80 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude increased 16% to $23.62 a barrel.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

