U.S. stocks moved higher on thin volume before a holiday weekend, as markets remained jittery amid heightened trade tensions. Oil advanced, while 10-year Treasury yields gained and the dollar slipped.

The S&P 500 Index bounced back from a late-morning dip as technology shares rallied. Stocks have been up and down ahead of a long weekend for both the U.S. and U.K. as concerns mount that the trade dispute between the U.S. and China could cripple global growth, with disappointing American factory data Thursday hinting at the fragility of the expansion.

“The volatility that we’re going to continue to have based on any of these negotiations, it certainly is disconcerting in the short run,” said Tom Plumb, a money manager at Plumb Balanced Fund in Madison, Wisconsin. “It’s headline news because it’s current and it will have some impact on world trade and supply chains and capital investment. We’re in a dogfight around the world to get the capital investment necessary to support our own domestic growth.”

Miners and utilities pushed the Stoxx Europe 600 index higher, while shares in Asia climbed as Chinese equities finished little changed and Indian stocks rebounded. Despite the gains, a gauge of global equities is headed for a third straight weekly drop, its longest losing streak of the year.

Oil swung between gains and losses on concerns over how the trade dispute would affect demand for crude, even with supply risks looming. Sterling advanced after U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May announced she will step down as party leader June 7. Italy’s bonds jumped after Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said that he would be willing to talk to French and German leaders about his nation’s budget

Elsewhere, Australia’s 10-year bond yield reached another all-time low amid calls for as many as three central bank interest-rate cuts this year.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.3% as of 12:39 p.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.6%, the biggest advance in a week.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index increased 0.6%.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index gained 0.3%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%.

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1203, the strongest in more than a week.

The British pound increased 0.3% to $1.271, the biggest gain in almost three weeks.

The Japanese yen gained 0.2% to 109.41 per dollar, the strongest in more than a week.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 2.32%.

Germany’s 10-year yield rose less than one basis point to -0.12%.

Britain’s 10-year yield increased less than one basis point to 0.956%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.4% to $58.17 a barrel.

Gold rose 0.1% to $1,284.83 an ounce.

