U.S. stocks declined on news that the White House was prepared to target more technology firms in its trade wrangling with Beijing, while U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said President Donald Trump is likely to meet with his Chinese counterpart at the end of June.

The S&P 500 Index fell on reports that Trump was considering blacklisting China’s video-surveillance firms. Energy shares slid along with crude futures after an unexpected buildup in U.S. oil and gasoline stockpiles, while retail stocks declined on disappointing earnings from Lowe’s Cos. and Nordstrom Inc.

“When the labor market keeps tightening and labor pressure keeps going up, if you’re in traditional retail and you already have Amazon breathing down your neck on one side and you have wage pressure on the other, and you got -- oh, by the way -- a trade war, it’s a tough environment for those types of companies,” said Ronald Temple, co-head of multi-asset and head of U.S. equity at Lazard Asset Management.

Debt and equity markets continue to run hot and cold as investors react to the near-daily salvos in the U.S.-China trade conflict, trying to size up how much damage they will bring to growth and supply chains. Investors will have more data to chew on after the release of the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee’s April 30-May 1 meeting.

The dollar held steady and Treasuries gained before the Fed minutes. The central bank may have “slightly overdone it” by raising interest rates in December, though it’s premature to talk about a rate cut, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in a Bloomberg interview.

Retail and real estate shares led a decline in the the Stoxx Europe 600 gauge. Russia’s 10-year bond yields fell to their lowest level since the emerging-market currency crisis last August, after the Finance Ministry said it would consider returning to limited bond auctions. The pound extended a decline and gilts jumped as Prime Minister Theresa May faced pressure to quit within days.

Here are some notable events coming up:

The Fed minutes of its last open market committee policy meeting will be released Wednesday.

Counting of votes from the Indian general elections takes place Thursday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi attempts to secure a second term.

The European Parliament holds continent-wide elections May 23-26.

On Thursday, the ECB publishes its account of the April monetary policy decision.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.4% as of 1:12 p.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dipped 0.1%.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index rose 0.1%

The MSCI Emerging Market Index fell 0.1%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%.

The euro fell less than 0.05% to $1.1156.

The British pound dipped 0.2% to $1.2675.

The Japanese yen advanced 0.2% to 110.26 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell four basis points to 2.38%.

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to -0.09%.

Britain’s 10-year yield sank seven basis points to 1.015%, the biggest drop in two months.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude sank 3.1% to $61.19 a barrel.

Gold gained less than 0.05% to $1,274.93 an ounce.

