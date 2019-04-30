Monitors display stock market information as pedestrians are reflected in a window at the Nasdaq MarketSite in the Times Square area of New York, U.S., on Friday, April 26, 2019. U.S. stocks edged higher on better-than-forecast earnings while Treasury yields fell after data signaled tepid inflation in the first quarter. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

U.S. stocks pared this month’s advance as disappointing results from Alphabet Inc. weighed on technology companies amid angst over U.S-China trade talks.

The S&P 500 Index fell from a record high, while the Nasdaq-100 Index sank as Google’s parent had its worst day since 2012 after reporting a first-quarter revenue miss. Meantime, the Dow Jones Industrial Average outperformed as Pfizer Inc. and McDonald’s Corp. rose on better-than-estimated results. The dollar dropped on the eve of the Federal Reserve’s decision.

A rally in risk assets lost steam at the end of a strong month for stocks as investors assessed a mixed bag of earnings and as trade talks got under way in Beijing. The White House is ramping up pressure to reach a trade deal with China in the next two weeks, warning that the Trump administration is prepared to walk away. The U.S. wants to leave some punitive tariffs in place as a means to enforce a deal, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unidentified officials and people briefed on the matter.

Investors are also getting ready to hear the Fed’s assessment on the economy Wednesday as analysts bet policy makers will hold rates low to boost inflation that remains weak despite solid growth.

The advance that drove the S&P 500 to an all time-high may lose steam as sentiment gauges show “near extreme” optimism, wrote Tony Dwyer, chief market strategist at Canaccord Genuity. However, a pullback is likely to “prove limited and temporary” due to a dovish Fed, better-than-expected earnings and a stabilization in global growth.

Elsewhere, the euro climbed as data showed Europe began 2019 with an unexpected growth spurt, easing pressure on the central bank to add stimulus. Oil rose as soldiers and protesters battled at an air force base in Venezuela, escalating turmoil in the holder of the world’s biggest crude reserves.

Here are some notable events this week:

Companies reporting earnings include: Apple, HSBC, Macquarie and Royal Dutch Shell.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin landed in Beijing on Tuesday and will head into a new round of talks before Chinese Vice Premier Liu He goes to Washington next week. China and the U.S. hope to seal a deal by early May.

The U.S. Fed’s rate decision is on Wednesday, while the Bank of England sets interest rates Thursday.

Friday brings the U.S. jobs report: non-farm payrolls are projected to rise by 187,000 in April. Economists expect an unemployment rate of 3.8 percent, with average hourly earnings growth picking up to 3.3 percent.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index declined 0.1 percent to 2,939.35 as of 1:03 p.m. New York time.

The Dow Average was little changed, while the Nasdaq-100 fell 0.9 percent.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was little changed.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dipped 0.1 percent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index slid 0.3 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased 0.2 percent.

The euro climbed 0.3 percent to $1.1215.

The British pound jumped 0.8 percent to $1.304.

The Japanese yen increased 0.3 percent to 111.33 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased one basis point to 2.51 percent.

Germany’s 10-year yield rose one basis point to 0.01 percent.

Britain’s 10-year yield climbed three basis points to 1.185 percent.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index was little changed.

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6 percent to $63.89 a barrel.

Gold climbed 0.3 percent to $1,284.90 an ounce.

--With assistance from Joanna Ossinger, Andreea Papuc, Samuel Potter, Todd White and Lu Wang.

To contact the reporter on this story: Rita Nazareth in New York at rnazareth@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jeremy Herron at jherron8@bloomberg.net, Rita Nazareth

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram