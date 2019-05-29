Pedestrians are reflected in a window as they walk past an electronic stock board at the ASX Ltd. exchange centre in Sydney, Australia. Photographer: David Moir/Bloomberg

U.S. stocks fell to a 12-week low while Treasuries resumed a rally that sent a key slice of the yield curve to its deepest inversion since 2007. Concern is mounting that the bond-market recession warning is growing louder as the trade war shows no signs of easing.

The S&P 500 Index fell as much as 1.3%, dipping below its 200-day average for the first time since March. All 11 sectors retreated, with communications and energy shares leading the drop. The risk-off tone set in overnight as Chinese media reports suggested Beijing may cut exports of rare-earth minerals used in the defense and energy sectors, opening another front in its trade war with the U.S.

The flight to bonds also intensified, with the yield gap between three-month and 10-year Treasuries -- often watched as an early signal of pending recession -- sliding to a 2007 low of minus 13 basis points Wednesday. Benchmark yields fell to the lowest since 2016 in Japan, to a record in New Zealand and below the central bank’s policy rate in Australia. The dollar rose for a third day. The yuan steadied following news that the People’s Bank of China had injected the most in money-market operations since January.

“The news from China just keeps getting a little more nerve-wracking. I don’t know what the final tally could be in terms of tariff or tariff-related damage if we keep proceeding but it’s a new line in the sand on a daily basis,” said Tom Stringfellow, president at Frost Investment Advisors, which has $4.7 billion in assets under management. “It’s a balancing act for investors and the market. I find it amazing how well consumer sentiment and investor sentiment seems to be holding up.”

Investors are gauging warning signals in fixed-income markets with little expectation of a quick improvement in the global growth outlook or the U.S.-China trade war, as the full impact of American tariff hikes is yet to kick in. Beijing is gearing up to use its dominance of rare earths as a counter. A raft of American data tomorrow and Friday will give traders more to chew on as they reassess the Federal Reserve’s policy path.

Elsewhere, a gauge of emerging-market stocks fell to the lowest since January and most developing-nation currencies declined versus the dollar, led by Russia’s ruble.

Here are some key events coming up:

China provides a first peek at its May economic performance on Friday, with economists anticipating the official manufacturing PMI will tick down to 49.9 amid the worsening trade war with the U.S.

U.S. first-quarter revised GDP data are due Thursday.

On Friday, data is due on the Fed’s preferred measure of price pressures; the gauge, which excludes food an energy, is forecast to be steady at an annual 1.6%.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% at 2 p.m. in New York, headed for the lowest close since March 8.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 1% to a February low. The Russell 2000 Index dropped to its lowest since January.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 1.4%, the lowest in 14 weeks on the biggest fall in almost three weeks.

The MSCI All-Country World Index declined 0.5%, the lowest in almost 12 weeks.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index jumped 0.2%, the highest in more than five months.

The euro decreased 0.1% to $1.1153, the weakest in a week.

The British pound declined less than 0.05% to $1.2647, the weakest in almost 21 weeks.

The Japanese yen advanced 0.1% to 109.32 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped four basis points to 2.23%, the lowest in 20 months.

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.17%, the lowest in about three years.

Britain’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to 0.909%, the lowest in more than two years.

Japan’s 10-year yield dipped two basis points to -0.09%, the lowest in almost three years on the largest decrease in almost six weeks.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 3.2% to $57.27 a barrel, the lowest in almost three months.

Gold advanced 0.3% to $1,283.65 an ounce.

The Bloomberg Commodity Index gained 0.1%, the highest in more than a week.

