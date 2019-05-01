This content was published on May 1, 2019 7:07 PM

U.S. stocks dropped and the dollar erased losses after the Federal Reserve suggested the low inflation that’s led to its patient stance on rate hikes might not persist.

The S&P 500 Index fell from a record high, led by commodity companies. Banks rose, while technology shares outperformed on Apple Inc.’s upbeat sales forecast. Shorter-term Treasuries wiped out gains, while the dollar halted a four-day slide.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the policy stance is appropriate at the moment after officials left their main interest rate unchanged and continued to pledge patience as they grappled with conflicting currents in the U.S. economy. The committee repeated language from its previous meeting, saying it “will be patient as it determines what future adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate may be appropriate,’’ according to a statement Wednesday following a two-day gathering in Washington.

“There has been some discussion over the past month or so of people thinking that the Fed’s next move is a cut,” said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at Oakbrook Investments. “So from that perspective, people might be disappointed that he’s basically pointing out no action at all. That could be where the market is disappointed.”

Developments in the trade conflict between America and China were also on the radar, with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin calling the latest round of meetings “productive.” Negotiations will continue in Washington next week.

Elsewhere, oil tumbled as a report showed U.S. crude stockpiles swelled to their highest levels since 2017 while American production set a new record. Holidays across much of Asia, Europe and Latin America crimped trading volumes.

Here are some notable events this week:

Companies reporting earnings include: HSBC, Macquarie and Royal Dutch Shell.

The Bank of England sets interest rates Thursday.

Friday brings the U.S. jobs report: non-farm payrolls are projected to rise by 187,000 in April. Economists expect an unemployment rate of 3.8 percent, with average hourly earnings growth picking up to 3.3 percent.

