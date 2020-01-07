Pedestrians are reflected in an electronic stock board outside a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan. Photographer: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Bloomberg

U.S. stocks dropped, while Treasuries rose as investors remained wary of an escalation in tensions with Iran. Oil continued its retreat from multimonth highs.

The S&P 500 opened lower, with investors cautious after Iran threatened a military response to a U.S. airstrike that killed a top general four days ago. The Cboe Volatility Index rose above 14 as geopolitics dominated sentiment.

Havens showed little reaction to bellicose Iranian rhetoric, with Brent headed back toward $68 a barrel and gold slightly higher. Ten-year Treasury yields fell below 1.80%, while the dollar was steady versus the yen.

Investors appear to have started the first full trading week of 2020 in a defiantly upbeat mood. Despite the unfolding crisis in the Middle East, which triggered a broad sell-off on Friday, risk appetite has proved robust and big money managers are showing few signs of panic.

“We’ve been talking about geopolitics all year so that’s not something new for investors and obviously the Middle East is kind of the poster child for geopolitical unrest,” Tony Rodriguez, head of fixed income strategy at Nuveen, told Bloomberg TV. “So I think we’ve seen the movie before and unless fundamentals stop showing improvement, I think people dismiss this until maybe the response if that happens to be more severe than people currently expect.”

Here are some events to watch for this week:

U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI comes Tuesday.

Federal Reserve officials Richard Clarida, John Williams, James Bullard and Charles Evans speak on Thursday.

The U.S. monthly employment report is due Friday.

These are moves in major markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.4% as of 9:46 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.2%.

The U.K.‘s FTSE 100 Index was little changed.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed 0.9%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.2%.

The euro declined 0.3% to $1.1160.

The British pound fell 0.4% to $1.3120.

The Japanese yen decreased 0.1% to 108.44 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell less than one basis point to 1.81%.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell less than one basis point to -0.29%.

Britain’s 10-year yield gained one basis point to 0.776%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 0.9% to $62.72 a barrel.

Gold was little changed at $1,569.10 an ounce.

